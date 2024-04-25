Should You Choose Ves or Stan in Sand Land?

Sand Land puts you in charge of helping the run-down town of Spino by recruiting tons of new skilled members and settlers to come and populate the town. One of the first few quests involves inviting a blacksmith to run a workshop in Spino. You need to choose between inviting Ves or Stan to Spino in Sand Land.

Recommended Videos

Tinkerer Siblings Side Quest

You get the option to decide between Ves or Stan during the Tinkerer Siblings side quest given to you by Mayor Tor. Both Siblings are craftsmen. However, Stan is much more experienced between the two of them. Ves wants to leave Talbo and head for Spino, and Stan isn’t enthusiastic about leaving. Both of them request you to fetch them some Puraptor Scales from the nearby Raptor Cavern so they can compete to see who the better Blacksmith is.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

After you’re done retrieving the Puraptor Scales, both of them get to work on their Raptor Steel pieces. Stan creates an excellent piece. However, Ves fails two attempts at crafting a good piece of Raptor Steel. Luckily, through some guidance from Stan, she manages to succeed and even surpasses him in terms of quality.

Should You Invite Ves or Stan?

Your choice of who to invite does not change anything gameplay-wise. Both Ves and Stan offer the exact same service in Spino. However, if we’re going by this thematically, it makes much more sense to invite Ves to Spino since she was so enthusiastic. Meanwhile, Stan prefers staying in their hometown of Talbo. So, while your choice does not make a difference gameplay-wise, we suggest inviting Ves regardless.

Regardless of who you choose, they will open up a shop called W&S Crafstman in Spino for all your crafting needs.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

As you make progress through the game and improve Spino’s services, Ves will give you some more quests. In one quest, Stan will come watch over the shop while Ves is away. Be sure to complete all these quests to unlock more crafting options!

That’s all you need to know about whether you should invite Ves or Stan to Spino in Sand Land. For more guides, learn how to get the EX Chip Merchant and how to get Quartz.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more