Watcher of Realms Codes (July 2023)

Watcher of Realms is a tower defense game sets in the mythical continent of Tya, which has been slowly consumed by chaos. In order to defeat the Envoy, you must gather numerous heroes to help you battle against the encroaching darkness. Although you can fight well on your own, getting a head start and receiving various free rewards from codes never hurts.

All Active Watcher of Realms Codes

Here is the list of codes you can use to get free rewards:

welcomewor : Rare Summoning Crystal, 100 Stamina, and 5,000 Hero EXP Potion.

: Rare Summoning Crystal, 100 Stamina, and 5,000 Hero EXP Potion. Wor123 : Rare Summoning Crystal, 100 Stamina, and 5,000 Hero EXP Potion.

: Rare Summoning Crystal, 100 Stamina, and 5,000 Hero EXP Potion. Wor777 : Rare Summoning Crystal, 20 Rare Skill Dust, 2,000 Gold, and 2,000 Hero EXP Potion.

: Rare Summoning Crystal, 20 Rare Skill Dust, 2,000 Gold, and 2,000 Hero EXP Potion. Wor888 : Rare Summoning Crystal, 30 Diamond, 2,000 Hero EXP Potion, and 2,000 Gold.

: Rare Summoning Crystal, 30 Diamond, 2,000 Hero EXP Potion, and 2,000 Gold. Worlaunch713: Rare Summoning Crystal, 100 Stamina, and 5,000 Hero EXP Potion.

All Expired Watcher of Realms Codes

Here is the list of codes that no longer work:

OddoneWOR: Redeem code for free rewards.

How to Redeem Watcher of Realms Codes

After you’ve completed the tutorial, you can follow these steps to redeem the codes:

Select the profile image in the upper-left corner of the screen. Open the Settings menu. In the Other section, click the Redeem Code button. Type an active code into the text box. Press OK.

If you want to get the latest Watcher of Realms codes, you can consider joining the game’s Discord server or following the official social media page. However, you can also regularly visit this article since we’ll update the page with the newest codes! For fantasy and RPG fans, you may check out our other code posts for Epic Seven and Honkai: Star Rail.