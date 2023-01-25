Minecraft Legends Kicks Off Developer Direct Stream With PvP Details & Release Date
Time to brush up on how to build the best maze.
The Xbox Developer Direct stream has revealed more about Minecraft Legends, including that the game’s campaign will be fully playable in co-op. There’s no reason to worry about which platform your friend(s) might be on, as the game will have full platform cross-play.
The campaign isn’t the only way to play Minecraft Legends, either. The game will also feature a PVP mode that allows the team the freedom to follow whatever tactics they wish. No one is required to stick together; teams can split up as one member or more stay behind to improve the base through building.
That’s right; there is still building to Minecraft Legends so that players can create whatever they want, be it layers of walls or even a maze.
The game has implemented Redstone Launchers as an actual item for your offensive capabilities. These will easily mortar strike an enemy’s walls, allowing your team to run in and lay absolute waste to what the enemy has built. Someone might be able to build up an incredible maze, but that doesn’t matter if you can just bring it down with explosions. There will also be defensive structures to help counteract the stronger siege weapons.
No one is safe, however. Piglin enemies roam the map and will attack anyone they come across, holding zero loyalty to any side. Luckily, you will also be able to find your own power mobs that can be used as mounts to fight back against Piglins and the enemy team.
When Does Minecraft Legends Come Out?
The stream even kindly gave eager players a release date. Minecraft Legends will be coming out on April 18, 2023, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Sseries X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
As expected, the game will be coming to Xbox Game Pass right when it releases.
