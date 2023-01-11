Xbox Looks to Restore Fans’ Faith With an Exciting Livestream Later This Month

Image Source: Xbox

The mystery of Aaron Greenberg’s tweet has finally been solved, and the result is a new Xbox & Bethesda developer stream happening near the end of the month on Jan. 25. This is the right move from Xbox after being an almost complete no-show the last couple of months of 2022 after a somewhat disappointing year.

According to Xbox Wire, this livestream is referred to as a Developer_Direct, and will be “presented by the game creators themselves from studios including Arkane Austin, Mojang Studios, Turn 10 Studios, and ZeniMax Online Studios.” Viewers can expect details on “big features, extended gameplay showcases, and the latest info for Xbox games launching in the next few months,” which includes The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall.

There’s also something highly interesting in the way that’s worded. Assuming the “few months” is taken literally, it means Redfall might be getting a March or April release date. However, there’s the same possibility that it was meant loosely, and the stream will make the full announcement.

While Xbox Wire only directly mentions those four titles, the wording suggests there will be more. The post also explains that despite Bethesda’s name being attached to this stream, Starfield will be absent this time, but “a standalone show is in the works” in order to “dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive.”

The stream will occur on Jan. 25 at 12 PM PT/3 PM ET on the Xbox Twitch and YouTube channels. The show will also be streamed through the Bethesda Twitch and YouTube channels as well, so viewers have a good amount of choice.

