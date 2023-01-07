Devs Behind Vampire Hunting Co-Op Shooter Redfall Looked to Sister Studio For Guidance

Since its initial reveal in 2021, Arkane Austin’s vampire hunting co-op game Redfall has been intriguing Xbox fans with its enticing blend of style and carnage.

Positioned to be a killer app for Microsoft in a year where they could really use one, we have been slowly learning more about the expansive open world and the oppressive location in which the mayhem takes place. In a refreshingly transparent interview with the team at Arkane, however, we have been gifted with some fascinating insight into the development mindset itself.

Speaking with GamesRadar‘s Josh West, creative director Ricardo Bare revealed exactly how much effort has gone into ensuring the FPS gameplay lives up to players’ expectations.

“There’s a certain level of work you have to put into a shooter to just reach the minimum bar, because you’ll inevitably get compared to all the other shooters out there if your guns don’t feel good,” Bare explained. “We got insight from some of our sister studios; the people who worked on Doom came over and gave us feedback a couple of times, things like that, and we’re pretty happy with the results.”

Doom, of course, is under the umbrella of Bethesda Softworks, the publisher for Redfall. id Software has proven itself as a pioneer of the genre, able to provide unrivalled guidance. It is reassuring to know that Arkane is ready and willing to access the necessary resources to ensure that this potential console seller sets off on the right foot.

It’s also noteworthy that the developers are well aware of the comparisons being drawn between Redfall and the beloved albeit dormant Left 4 Dead franchise. The revered co-op zombie shooter of yesteryear appears to have several mechanical similarities, however Bare is resolute that there is a more accurate parallel to be made.

“It’s totally understandable for somebody to come to that conclusion,” he said of the comparison to Left 4 Dead. “There are four playable characters, you can play together cooperatively, and you’re going against the undead. But, in terms of the way that you play and experience Redfall, it’s not like those games at all. Redfall is more like loading into Far Cry.”

“Redfall sometimes feels like what you’d get if you blended the Arkane creative values with Far Cry 2 or S.T.A.L.K.E.R.,” studio director Harvey Smith added. “That’s the kind of thing that we have wanted to do for a long time.”

Redfall is scheduled to release for Xbox Series X|S and PC sometime in the first two quarters of 2023. We will of course keep you updated of any other news as it comes our way, so keep those stakes sharpened!