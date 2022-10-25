Redfall Into the Night Trailer Invites You on a Vampire Safari

A new gameplay trailer for Arkane Studios’ Redfall shows off some of the more colorful undead inhabitants you will be staking with bullets. The trailer also serves to show off the town that players will be journeying through. If you weren’t aware, the game takes place in conveniently named Redfall, Massachusets, and is home to various landmarks and garlic-sensitive enemies seen throughout the trailer. Seeing as no spooky game is ever complete without a carnival location, you better bet you’ll be fighting off vampires there as well.

If you like the idea of traipsing through an abandoned house with only your gun and flashlight for comfort, Redfall seems like the perfect town for you! Though we assume that everyone will play Redfall in co-op so you can play the “I didn’t jump, you jumped” blame game with friends.

The video’s description shares some fun additional info as far as enemy names go:

Halloween tastes different here. What better way to get into the spirit than with a brand new trailer highlighting some of the game’s creepiest bloodsuckers. From the devious Angler to the ever-vigilant Watcher, this is just a bite of what you and your squad will face as you fight to take back Redfall.

You can find the trailer below but might want to ready your vat of holy water beforehand.

Redfall will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC sometime in early 2023. We still don’t have an official release date, but we can guarantee you’ll know when we know.

