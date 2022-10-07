Game Director Confirms Deathloop & Dishonored Have One Massive Thing in Common

Deathloop and Dishonored sharing a universe does just kind of make sense, but it is very cool.

In the most recent Xbox Podcast, Arkane Studios game director Dinga Bakaba revealed that Deathloop and Dishonored two share one pretty massive thing in common: they take place in the same universe. Albeit, Deathloop is certainly the future end of the universe.

In the later segment with Dinga Bakaba and Arkane Studios creative director Harvey Smith, host Jeff Rubenstein mentions that after beating the game he took to the internet and found that the consensus seems to be that most believe based on “sound hints” and other things that Deathloop and Dishonored share a wider universe.

Dinga Bakaba responds by celebrating the game’s scattered puzzles and hints and mentions that not everyone will have seen all the hints due to the explorative nature of the game. Because of that, he says it was nice to see the community band together and piece the undercurrent narrative together.

He sums it up by saying “Yes, we did. We envision Deathloop to be happening in the future after Death of the Outsider”. While they did want Deathloop to be its own thing, Bakaba does mention the team’s desire to put in lots of little hints to Dishonored. He also says that Arkane has a sort of timeline between the games, so it’s possible we will see more games in the universe, but that’s just a guess.

Below you can find the Xbox Podcast set to just about the exact moment that Dinga Bakaba officially reveals the connection between Deathloop and Dishonored.

Excuse us while we go load up Deathloop once more to dig through the game with a fine-toothed comb to see all the possible little hints.

Related Posts