Best PS4 Party Games to Play With Friends & Family

There are plenty of party games to choose from on the PS4 so that you, your friends, and your family, can all have a fantastic time gaming together. And what better time than the holidays to have a good old gaming party than now? Here are some of the best party games on PS4 to play with friends and family.

You can also find our best party games on Xbox One and best party games on Switch if you’re looking for those.

Best PS4 Party Games

Rocket League

Image Source: Psyonix

Starting off our best PS4 party games list is Rocket League, a game in which the worlds of soccer and racing collide in one utterly brilliant gaming experience. It’s quite literally one, two, or three versus three soccer played with rocket-powered cars.

The concept might sound simple, but it’s actually quite technical. Vehicles have some quirky tricks to pass the large ball around the field, including backflips and engaging a rocket booster for increased speed and power.

It also makes for a perfect party game. There’s both a split-screen local multiplayer mode for up to four players, as well as online multiplayer offerings. Just as in a real game of football, Rocket League requires careful teamwork and cooperation to win.

Expect things to get plenty rowdy between you are your mates when you’re barking orders and screaming for the perfect pass!

Overcooked 1 & 2

Image Source: Team 17

Don’t be fooled by the cute little characters and vibrant environments, Overcooked is the video game version of Hell’s Kitchen. This cooking simulation game pits players in frantic situations where they have to prep meals for hungry customers, battling the constant countdown of the timer.

Don’t expect your kitchen to cooperate, though, as these are some of the most absurdly designed culinary stations ever conceived. Volcanoes, frozen lakes, speeding trucks, and rocking sailing ships are just some of the conditions you’ll be working in.

Pro tip: Don’t forget to wash the dirty plates!

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Image Source: Steel Crate Games

Have you ever been watching one of those tense movie moments when the protagonist has to diffuse a bomb, sweat beading down his face, and you thought to yourself, “hey, that looks like a blast!” (pun intended). With Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, you can do just that… with your friends!

One player is stuck in a virtual room and acts as the main defuser of the group while everyone else has to help out by reading a manual containing different instructions on how to disarm the bomb.

As a timed game, players have to talk fast and stay calm to get things done. However, it’s easier said than done as the bomb can get pretty loud, forcing everyone to yell over the incessant beeping and buzzing.

It can get highly stressful, but it’s also one of most hilariously fun party games on PS4. If you want to take things up a notch, the game is PSVR compatible, too!

Jackbox Party Pack 3

Image Source: Jackbox Games

Next up on our list, we have Jacbox Party Pack 3. The clue is in the name; this party pack crams five games that are perfect for any social gathering. We chose the third one specifically because it’s our favorite one with a good price.

There’s a game in there for everyone, from the Cards Against Humanity-esque Quiplash to the deadly quiz show, Trivia Murder Party.

Compete against your friends to get the highest score as you put those seemingly useless bits of trivia information you’ve been hiding to good use.

Jackbox Party Pack 3 is probably one of the best party icebreakers you can get your hands on, and five games in one bundle make for a pretty solid deal.

Starwhal

Image Source: Breakfall

Starwhal is a game that has some Towerfall vibes, but instead of archers, you’re dueling Narwhals trying to out-fence each other in a neon-tinged psychedelic arena.

Like any great party game, you can play with up to four people and there are intense moments where two people will be jockeying for position trying to get that final kill to secure the victory.

What’s nice is that it’s not just a one-trick pony either. There are multiple game modes, 25 different stages, and a single-player challenge mode that will give you some value outside of playing with your friends.

Gang Beasts

Image Source: Boneloaf

Sometimes the only way to settle an argument is through force, and the best way to do that is in Gang Beasts. This PS4 multiplayer beat ‘em up game uses gelatinous fighters that duke it out in hazardous environments set in the fictional metropolis of Beef City.

Up to four players can join in the fight as they hilariously try to punch and kick their opponents off the map.

Fight on moving cars, billboards, a train station, and even a burger-themed Ferris wheel, because why not?

That’s You!

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Things take a hilariously personal turn with That’s You!, a zany social quiz party game. A group of two to six people can join a match wherein the game will ask a series of questions, such as “Who among you is the worst chef?” or “Which of your family members would survive longest in the wild?”

Players must then secretly answer which person they think fits the bill. Those who share the same answers will earn points for that round.

That’s You! is the ultimate truth tester and reveals some interesting tidbits about the other players, and even yourself, that you might not have known about.

Since the game uses PlayLink, other participants only need to download the app on their mobile phones or tablets to play.

Hidden Agenda

Image Source: Supermassive Games

If That’s You! aims to bring players together, Hidden Agenda forces participants to conspire and plot behind each other’s backs.

The storyline focuses on homicide detective Becky Marney and district attorney Felicity Graves on their case to find a serial killer named The Trapper.

Using quick-time events, players can shape the decisions and outcomes in the game. One small mistake could easily lead to a fatal ending.

Towerfall Ascension

Image Source: Maddy Makes Games

Those seeking a more classic PS4 gaming experience can turn to Towerfall Ascension. This 2D action game pits up to four players on a single screen, with the only goal having to be the last man standing.

Everyone is armed with a limited amount of arrows, and the only way to gain more is by picking up the scattered shots around the field or by catching them from other players.

Combat is fast, intense, and exciting, as everybody must always be on the move.

Those with great reflexes and quick thinking are rewarded with satisfying kills. While Towerfall Ascension also includes a singleplayer campaign, the heart of the game lies in its competitive mode.

After a hectic match, fans can rewatch the action to see just what went down during the fight.

Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

What better way to bond during a party than busting up some demons together? In Diablo 3 for the PS4, up to four players can travel in the world of Sanctuary to take on different quests and play the main campaign together.

You can choose to play as one of the seven classes in the game, each with their own unique attacks and abilities.

There are plenty of weapons and armor to collect which, in turn, provide a lot of cosmetic options for your characters. Diablo 4 came out recently, but we’re still over the moon with Diablo 3’s wealth of content and polish.

Tekken 7

Image Source; Bandai Namco

Everyone enjoys a good fighting game during parties, and chances are, everyone has heard of the Tekken series. While the franchise might not be as simple as Gang Beasts, the action more than makes up for it.

Play as one of the 40 playable characters in the game, such as Jin, Lili, Alisa, and Heihachi. Tekken 7 also introduces some new fighters and flashy mechanics to the series, spicing up the gameplay.

Those who know how to actually play fighting games will surely enjoy Tekken 7. And if they don’t, well, there’s always random button mashing, which is always fun too.

Spelunky

Image Source: Mossmouth, LLC

With Spelunky on the PS4, now you and your friends can finally live out your own Indiana Jones fantasies. You and three other friends can take up a role as a Spelunker and explore the dangerous depths of the world below.

Aside from the typical traps and enemies, players can also pick up some other useful climbing gear and guns that will help them on their expedition. Similarly, there are also several shops scattered throughout the caves that sell some nifty gear.

Once you finish your spelunking adventures with your friends, you can take them all on in the deathmatch mode.

Let’s Sing 2023

Image Source: Voxler

Just like with Just Dance, nobody needs to love playing video games to sing their hearts out. And with Let’s Sing 2023, there are a good handful of tracks to pick from.

Who says you need to be a karaoke machine when you have a perfectly capable PS4?

If you don’t have an official SingStar microphone, there’s an official app that acts as a substitute microphone instead, letting everyone in on the fun.

Divekick

Image Source: Iron Galaxy Studios

Divekick is basically what the name implies – jumping and kicking. On paper, the gameplay seems incredibly simple, which is great since anyone can play it.

One kick means an instant knockout despite the full health bar, but there’s a lot of complexity behind each fight and the characters you choose from.

Rayman Legends

Image Source: Ubisoft

Those looking for a great PS4 platformer to play with friends can look no further than Rayman Legends. The game isn’t as punishing as Shovel Knight and keeps a creative aesthetic with vibrant backgrounds and whimsical music.

Up to four players can team up and take on the different levels in the game, jumping across traps and freeing Teensies along the way. Rayman Legends was featured on our Top 10 Best Platformers of All Time article as well, so it’s well worth your time!

SoulCalibur VI

Image Source: Capcom

Fighting games in general are great party games because matches are usually pretty quick and it’s always entertaining to try and take down the king and prevent a long winning streak.

SoulCalibur VI is more accessible than games like Tekken and is the better choice if your group of friends aren’t big fighting game fans.

The game is played on a 3D plane instead of 2D, so you can get an advantage over someone by positioning yourself better. It’s not as combo-heavy as traditional 2D fighters and you can string together some powerful attacks without needing to memorize a lot of buttons.

Finally, there are lots of fighters to choose from each with their own weapon style, so your friends can find someone that fits their preferred way to play, including fighters from other games like NieR, and The Witcher.

LittleBigPlanet 3

Image Source: Media Molecule

The LittleBigPlanet franchise has almost always been a staple game at parties. This adorable platformer introduces a lot of elements within its levels, making it one of the most unorthodox games in its genre.

Four players can travel through LittleBigPlanet’s many worlds and collect Bubbles along the way.

If you want to get creative, the game allows players to create their own levels. Try making your own challenging custom games and clear them with your friends!

Rock Band 4

Image Source: Harmonix

Ever felt like starting a real-life rock band without all the hassle of actually playing an instrument? Thanks to Rock Band 4’s local multiplayer mode, you can finally perform live… at the comfort of your living room.

Grab the game’s band kit and show off your superstar skills during parties with your friends.

From strumming to drumming, everyone has their own role to play during your intense Rock Band 4 session.

And even if you still can’t manage to play a plastic instrument, there’s always room for the lead vocalist.

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Image Source: Gearbox

The Borderlands series has always been great fun to play with friends, and with this collection, the first installment now supports four-player local multiplayer.

Players can choose to play as one of the many different classes in the game, but the core gameplay lies with its amazing gunplay.

While the main campaigns can be cleared with your friends, Borderlands doesn’t restrict players to a certain task. You can all get together and just drive around the area, looking for hidden loot or better guns.

The game is never short of enemies, so there will always be something to shoot at or run over. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection offers a ton of content, making it a must-have game during any party.

Just Dance 2022

Image Source: Ubisoft

If you are looking for a more mainstream party game, Just Dance 2022 is a safe bet to play with friends. Nobody needs to like video games to dance their hearts out, and with the simple step-by-step prompts, it’s super accessible for just about anyone to jump in and try.

Just Dance 2022 also supports the smartphone app, meaning you can dance with up to 5 friends even without needing an extra controller.

The game comes preloaded with 40 songs and even comes with a Just Dance Unlimited 3-month trial that contains 300 extra tracks to choose from.

Dance alongside your friends to tracks like “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello, “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift, and “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish.

That does it for our list of the best party games on PS4! Hope it helps you and your family or friends out.