If you are starting your RTTS journey as a pitcher, or just want to make your opponents as miserable as possible in online play, you might be wondering what the best pitches are in MLB The Show 24. Well, there are a few that stand out among the rest. Scroll down to learn all about them.

Best Pitches in MLB The Show 24, Listed

Choosing which pitches to use in MLB The Show 24 really depends on whether you need it for your RTTS character or for multiplayer. This is even more true now that there are no more CAPs in Diamond Dynasty (bye-bye submarine). So, let’s look at the best pitches for each of these two game modes.

Best RTTS Pitches

If you are playing RTTS in MLB The Show 24 and want to create a pitcher that will do well against AI, then these are the best pitches you should use:

Tier Pitches OP Slider, Cutter, 4-Seam, Sinker, Splitter, Slurve Good Sweeping Curve, 2-Seam, 12-6 Curve, Circle Change-up Bad Knucklecurve, Forkball, Screwball, Curveball, Change-up Terrible Running Fastball, Vulcan Change-up, Palmball

Any combination of 3/4/5 pitches from the top ten will make you lethal in offline play. AI seems to be especially bad when you throw fast pitches at it, so do that often. Also, don’t throw the same pitch thrice in a row because the AI is quick to catch on and adjust to those.

Best Multiplayer Pitches

Diamond Dynasty is nothing like RTTS when it comes to gameplay. In the past, playing against a submarine lefty throwing 100mph cutters was everyday business. Now, though, there are no more CAPs, and you’ll have the luck of playing against real players.

So, it’s important to figure out which pitches are strong against human batters and available to the pitchers you’ll be using. Therefore, the commonness of a pitch is also a ranking factor.

With all of the above in mind, here are the best pitches for online play in MLB The Show 24:

Tier Pitches OP Slider, Cutter, Screwball, Sinker, Circle Change-up Good Sweeping Curve, 12-6 Curve, Slurve, Splitter, Change-up Bad Knucklecurve, Forkball, Curveball, 4-Seam Terrible Running Fastball, Vulcan Change-up, Palmball, 2-Seam

You might notice that the fastballs have dropped quite a lot online. They might not be as bad, but they definitely don’t work against me. You can only hope that your opponents are playing on TVs with 60hz max and not monitors if you want to use them.

Choosing your pitching arsenal in MLB The Show 24 should be a lot easier now that you know which pitches are best. If this guide is helpful and you want to learn more about the game, we have plenty more here on Twinfinite, including the list of the best in-game hitting settings.

