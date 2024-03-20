Wondering how to get traded in MLB The Show 24? As you play through the Road to the Show Mode, the end goal is always to transfer up to one of the biggest teams in baseball. We’ll provide you with a few tips for bolstering your chances, while also making the trade process easier.

Steps to Getting Traded in MLB The Show 24

The best way to get traded in MLB The Show 24 is to rank up your player’s stats and perform well in the Draft Combine drills and matches.

Getting Drafted

First of all, know that you can only get traded in the Road to the Show Mode. This is MLB The Show 24’s equivalent to Player Career in EA Sports FC 24. Unlike that game, where you can effectively go to any team of your choice, RttS works slightly differently. You have to impress teams during trial drills and practice games to get a draft, and only from there do you have a club to be traded away from.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

How to Get Traded From an MLB Team

If you’ve made it through the draft to an MLB team but want to move away, that’s where you can start trying to get traded.

Crucially, you can’t directly request a trade yourself. Instead, you need to attract the interest of another team in the MLB to swoop in and make an offer. That’s a fairly simple process:

Play well in matches

Win as many matches as possible

Get your team as high up in the league as you can

Work on your stats on the Practice Field to boost your OVR stat

Most important of all is to play as many matches as you can instead of simulating them. Each action you take in a game, from throwing a ball to base or hitting a shot, nets you match XP that passively boosts your overall stats. The higher those get, the more interested teams will be in acquiring your services.

Can You Request a Trade?

As far as we can tell, you can’t request a trade for yourself in MLB The Show 24. There’s no option from your Clubhouse menu on the RttS mode hub. Unless you unlock this functionality once you’re much further into a career, it’s out of your hands until another team comes calling.

Of course, you have the ability to accept or decline a trade, based on which team is offering. Speak to your agent, who brokers the deal, to hear whether or not you’ve got any interest. We recommend doing that sporadically during a season, especially after a particularly strong performance.

Your agent will either say that you’re locked into your current deal with no offers to leave, or tell you there are chances to trade. Then check the Offers menu in your notifications area to see which teams they are, and how much is on the table. From there, the choice to trade is yours!

That’s everything you need to know about getting traded in MLB The Show 24. To learn more, check the best hitting settings and the best teams in the game.

