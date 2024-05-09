Crafting is definitely an important gameplay mechanic in several games. It allows you to create new items or equipment that might make your life easier, but of course, a huge part of crafting is getting the right ingredients and resources. So if you’ve been wondering how to get Crude Amethyst in V Rising, we have all the information right here for you. Keep reading to find out how to get this resource and what to use it for.

Where to Find Crude Amethyst in V Rising

Crude Amethyst is part of several gems that you can get in V Rising. If you want to get your hands on it, you’ll have to mine the Crude Gem Veins that you will find in Farbane Woods. After a bit of work, you should be able to get enough Crude Amethyst gems. Alternatively, if you want to save yourself a fair bit of work, you can find them sold by the Shady Gem dealer in Vardoran. They will cost you twelve copper coins apiece.

Image Source: Stunlock Studios

Overall, it is definitely not difficult to get this item in V Rising, but what should you use them for? Let’s take a look at what they can be used for.

V Rising Crude Amethyst Gem Recipes

Crude Amethyst can be used for a couple of specific recipes in V Rising:

By feeding one Crude Amethyst to the Grinder, you get four Gem Dust.

By using four Crude Amethyst on the Gem Cutter table, you will get a regular Amethyst.

Naturally, gems are hugely important in V Rising and you can use them to create powerful jewels that will make your character much stronger. That is all you need to know on how to get Crude Amethyst in V Rising. For more guides on the vampiric game, check out our information on how to change character appearance and how to get fish bones.

