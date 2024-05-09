We all like to create characters, don’t we? Especially if there are a lot of cosmetic and customization options, there is a lot of fun in diving in and getting each detail exactly like we want. But, what about making your little vampire exactly like you want? Well, we’ll have to know all about how to change appearance in V Rising, for example.

How to Customize V Rising Character

If you want to change your character’s appearance in V Rising, there is one item you need to build. You need a mirror – either the Gothic Mirror or the Cabal Mirror (they do the same thing). Obviously, you might not be able to build it right away, but it’s an easy item to craft. Here are the materials you need to build a mirror in order to change your character’s appearance:

4 Copper Ingots

8 Planks

Both mirrors cost the same amount of materials, so it’s just a matter of choosing which one you prefer. Once you have the required materials, just go ahead and create the mirror, then simply interact with it by pressing F to access all the rich customization options that V Rising has available.

All Character Customization Options in V Rising

Once you’ve built a mirror, you can go ahead and completely change your character from their body type, to the face, eye colour, hair style, features, and accessories. Also, you can customize your skin tone and hair color, choosing from different colors. If you’re feeling particularly brave, you can even go ahead and click the randomize button and see what happens.

But beware, there is one thing that can’t be changed even after building a mirror: your character’s name. That is fixed after choosing it, so you’d better choose carefully as you will be stuck with it. The only solution is creating another character.

That is all you need to know about character customization in V Rising! For more guides on the game, check out can you change difficulty in V Rising and how to get a paper press.

