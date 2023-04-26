Image Source: Stunlock Studios

If you’re hoping to improve your gear score in V Rising at a pace faster than a snail, you need a Paper Press. It makes learning new recipes a lot easier, but where in the world do you get one? Come and take a seat, so we can teach you how to get a Paper Press in V Rising.

How to Unlock the Paper Press in V Rising

Unlocking the Paper Press in V Rising is a game of chance. Any time you open containers or defeat enemies, there’s a slim chance a schematic drops, but that isn’t very efficient. You’re better off doing is this way.

Improve your gear score. On the road to unlocking the Paper Press in V Rising, you’ll have no choice but to improve yourself. Your gear score should be, at minimum, level 37. Defeat Nicholaus the Fallen. This sorcerer of the undead arts can be a bit of a pain, which is to be expected given his status as a V Blood Carrier. Once you have a gear score of 37, you can start tracking him with the Blood Altar. If you want the Paper Press, you’ll need to stuff Nicholaus the Fallen in a locker for good. When he dies, you’ll learn how to craft a Study, bringing you one step closer. Build a Study. Like a Research Desk, a Study allows you to unlock recipes through random selection. If you’re playing V Rising using the default server rules, it requires x40 Paper, x40 Planks, x8 Copper Ingots, and x8 Grave Dust to build. Find and gather 75 Scrolls. For your Study to start paying off, you’ll need 75 Scrolls. You can find them at a fairly decent rate by defeating humans in villages and militia camps in Dunley Farmlands, Dawnbreak Village, and Mosswick Village. Spend these at the Study and (hopefully) you’ll unlock the Paper Press.

What the Paper Press is Used For

On the surface, the Paper Press might not appear all that impressive, but believe it or not, it’s one of the most essential crafting stations you can build.

Here’s how it works: the Paper Press can craft Paper, Scrolls, and Schematics. Those particular items are then used at specific workstations—Paper is used at a Research Desk; Scrolls are used at a Study; and Schematics are used at the Athenaeum.

In practice, the Paper Press drastically reduces the time between upgrades. Instead of running into hostile territories to decimate human populations for Paper, Scrolls, and Schematics, you can just make them at home. In other words, you’ll have a much easier time accessing the best weapons in V Rising.

Well, folks, that’s all there is to know on how to get a Paper Press in V Rising. There’s still an element of chance, but if you end up learning every schematic at the Study but the Paper Press, it’s at least guaranteed then. If you found this guide helpful, take a look at our other thorough walkthroughs for V Rising, like where to find Iron Ore.

