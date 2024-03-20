Want to dive into the baseball action with the best possible preparation? If so, you’ll need to toggle the best settings in MLB The Show 24. We’ve done the hard work for you, trawling through the various menus and options to determine which ones enhance your gameplay the most.

All Best MLB The Show 24 Settings List

Below is a list of all the toggleable settings in MLB The Show 24, and our choices for the selection to go for. There’s an element of personal preference for each one, of course. For that reason, there’s no harm in fiddling around with our presets yourself, tweaking any as you see fit.

Gameplay

Setting Name Selection Gameplay Style Simulation Hitting Difficulty Dynamic Pitching Difficulty Dynamic Tutorial Tips Off Batting Tips Off Baserunning Tips Off Fielding Tips Off New Feature Tips On Auto Fielding Off Auto Throwing Off Auto Baserunning Off Auto Sliding Off Auto INF Jump Reaction On Auto INF Dive Reaction On Warm Up Relievers On Auto Defensive Shift On Umpire Accuracy Perfect Pitch Clock On Injuries On Ejections On Balks Off Umpire Close Plays Perfect Check Swing Appeals On CPU Pitch Delay Normal Post Game Auto Save On Player Lock Game Flow Skip to Next Appearance Plakcer Lock Showtime Opportunities On Player Lock Baserunning Opportunities Action Pitches Player Lock CPU Teammate Hitting Half Player Lock Fielding Opportunities Impact Wind On

Presentation

Setting Name Selection Presentation Mode Hybrid Pitch Selection Cameras Pitching Only Pitch Selection Camera Focus All Pitch Selection Camera Frequency High Leverage Batter Walkup Off In-Game Ticker Off Closed Captioning Off

Audio/Video

Setting Name Selection Video Closed Captions Off Volume Presets Default Mix

Mode-Specific

Setting Name Selection Lineups/Rotations Manual 40-Man Roster Manual Roster Moves Manual Scouting Auto Drafts Manual Waivers Auto Injury Management Auto Management Manual Trades Manual Free Agency Auto Contracts Manual

Those are our choices of the best settings in MLB The Show 24! For more on the game, check out how to change position and how to get traded. We’ve also got a guide on the best teams in the game.

