Best Settings in MLB The Show 24

Get them just right!
A pitcher preparing to throw in MLB The Show 24.
Want to dive into the baseball action with the best possible preparation? If so, you’ll need to toggle the best settings in MLB The Show 24. We’ve done the hard work for you, trawling through the various menus and options to determine which ones enhance your gameplay the most.

All Best MLB The Show 24 Settings List

Below is a list of all the toggleable settings in MLB The Show 24, and our choices for the selection to go for. There’s an element of personal preference for each one, of course. For that reason, there’s no harm in fiddling around with our presets yourself, tweaking any as you see fit.

The Settings menu in MLB The Show 24.
Gameplay

Setting NameSelection
Gameplay StyleSimulation
Hitting DifficultyDynamic
Pitching DifficultyDynamic
Tutorial TipsOff
Batting TipsOff
Baserunning TipsOff
Fielding TipsOff
New Feature TipsOn
Auto FieldingOff
Auto ThrowingOff
Auto BaserunningOff
Auto SlidingOff
Auto INF Jump ReactionOn
Auto INF Dive ReactionOn
Warm Up RelieversOn
Auto Defensive ShiftOn
Umpire AccuracyPerfect
Pitch ClockOn
InjuriesOn
EjectionsOn
BalksOff
Umpire Close PlaysPerfect
Check Swing AppealsOn
CPU Pitch DelayNormal
Post Game Auto SaveOn
Player Lock Game FlowSkip to Next Appearance
Plakcer Lock Showtime OpportunitiesOn
Player Lock Baserunning OpportunitiesAction Pitches
Player Lock CPU Teammate HittingHalf
Player Lock Fielding OpportunitiesImpact
WindOn

Presentation

Setting NameSelection
Presentation ModeHybrid
Pitch Selection CamerasPitching Only
Pitch Selection Camera FocusAll
Pitch Selection Camera FrequencyHigh Leverage
Batter WalkupOff
In-Game TickerOff
Closed CaptioningOff

Audio/Video

Setting NameSelection
Video Closed CaptionsOff
Volume PresetsDefault Mix

Mode-Specific

Setting NameSelection
Lineups/RotationsManual
40-Man RosterManual
Roster MovesManual
ScoutingAuto
DraftsManual
WaiversAuto
Injury ManagementAuto
ManagementManual
TradesManual
Free AgencyAuto
ContractsManual

Those are our choices of the best settings in MLB The Show 24! For more on the game, check out how to change position and how to get traded. We’ve also got a guide on the best teams in the game.

