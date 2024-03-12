Fellow baseball fans rejoice, because March is the month dedicated to us. The new MLB season is starting, and so is the next installment of our most beloved game, The Show. So, to get you ready for the upcoming game, we’ve compiled an MLB The Show 24 launch FAQ just below.

Image Source: MLB

When Does MLB The Show 24 Early Access Start?

Early access starts on March 15th at midnight Eastern Time. Also, only those who preordered the Negro Leagues, MVP, or the Digital Deluxe edition will get early access.

MLB The Show will launch for everyone on March 19th at midnight Eastern Time.

Will MLB The Show 24 Be on Game Pass?

The game will be on the Game Pass starting March 19th.

When can you preorder MLB The Show 24?

You can preorder the game until it goes out on March 19th, and preordering any of the premium editions will give you early access even if you do it after March 15th.

Will MLB The Show 24 be on PC?

No, MLB The Show 24 won’t be on PC. Still, there might be a port in the future, but judging by the franchise’s history, it’s highly unlikely.

Will MLB The Show 24 be on PS4 and Xbox One?

MLB The Show 24 will be available on PS4 and Xbox One, as well as Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Can you Preload MLB The Show 24?

For now, it seems you can only preload it on PS4 and PS5, and the download is around 80GB. All the other consoles should be able to preload starting March 14th.

All MLB The Show 24 Editions and Prices

Current Gen Standard Edition ($69.99)

Last Gen Standard Edition ($59.99)

MVP Edition ($84.99)

Digital Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

Negro Leagues Edition ($124.99)

What platforms is Stadium Creator Mode on?

You can only use the Stadium Creator mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

New Features in MLB The Show 24

Road to The Show Player Narrative – New features in the RTTS mode.

– New features in the RTTS mode. No more CAPs in Diamond Dynasty – CAPs won’t dominate Diamond Dynasty anymore.

– CAPs won’t dominate Diamond Dynasty anymore. 190 new and returning DD Legends – New legends in the game.

– New legends in the game. Negro Leagues Season 2 – The second season of the Negro Leagues collaboration.

– The second season of the Negro Leagues collaboration. Defensive Impact Plays – More control on how defensive situations play out.

– More control on how defensive situations play out. Road to the Show: Women Pave Their Way – Create and play out your career as a woman baseball player.

Is MLB The Show 24 Crossplay?

All consoles will have crossplay support.

Is There Cross-Progression in MLB The Show 24?

You can share your progress over all available consoles by linking your platform accounts with your MLB The Show account.

Hopefully, that should answer all your questions regarding the launch of MLB The Show 24.