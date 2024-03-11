Rise of the Ronin Launch FAQ – Release Time, Preload, Download Size, & More

Looking forward to the latest game from Team Ninja? If so, our Rise of the Ronin launch FAQ is perfect for you. We’ve been through and answered all the questions you may have about the new sword-swinging game from the team behind Dead or Alive, Ninja Gaiden, and Nioh. Let’s check out everything you need to know prior to its release.

Recommended Videos

Rise of the Ronin Release Time Countdown

Rise of the Ronin will release on March 22, 2024. There is no confirmed release time just yet, but as with most other games, it’ll likely release digitally at midnight local time. For convenience’s sake, the countdown below is set to midnight EST on March 22.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 4 : 0 7 : 3 6 : 5 6

Can You Preload Rise of the Ronin?

As with most modern releases, you should be able to preload Rise of the Ronin. The chances are this will appear on your console a bit closer to the release, usually two or three days prior to the release.

Of course, this is only the case if you’ve pre-ordered a digital version of the game. In those cases, you’ll see an option to download it early from the game’s storefront page.

Image Source: Team Ninja

How to Get Rise of the Ronin Early Access

If you’re chomping at the bit for some sword-based action, you’ll be sad to learn that there’s no way to get early access for Rise of the Ronin.

Even though there is a digital deluxe edition of the game for sale, the bonuses don’t include any extra time with the game prior to its March 22 launch. You do get access to a few fighting styles and weapons before they release as DLC for all other players, but no early access, unfortunately.

How Big Is the Rise of the Ronin Download Size?

Equally, we don’t yet know just how large the file size will be for Rise of the Ronin. If we had to guess, though, it’ll be a big one.

Team Ninja’s first attempt at a proper open-world action game is a huge and sprawling effort, meaning it’ll likely take up quite a bit of hard drive size. As a next-gen exclusive it may have been optimized for the PS5’s swifter SSD, but it’s too early to say.

Regardless, we recommend clearing at least 80 GB of hard drive space on your PS5 console. Unless it turns into a truly hulking game like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth or MW3, that should be more than enough to accommodate it.

Image Source: Team Ninja

Is Rise of the Ronin on Game Pass?

This one’s easy: Rise of the Ronin is not coming to Game Pass, and will likely never appear on Xbox platforms at all. The game is a PS5 exclusive, even bypassing a PC launch to appear solely on Sony’s latest console. As with most other PlayStation exclusives like The Last of Us and Spider-Man, it’ll probably never cross the divide onto Xbox, let alone the Game Pass subscription surface.

Fortunately, Game Pass subscribers can have their fill of action by checking out Team Ninja’s previous work in the Ninja Gaiden series. At the time of writing the Ninja Gaiden Master Collection, collecting the first three games in the series in an HD bundle, is on Game Pass. That’s the closest you’ll likely ever get to Rise of the Ronin.

Does Rise of the Ronin Have Co-Op?

Rise of the Ronin supports up to three-player co-op across all story missions in the game. As confirmed on the game’s PS Store listing, you can invite two other players to experience story missions alongside. It’s unclear whether that also accounts for open-world exploration and side missions, however.

Note that you’ll need an active PS+ membership to play co-op in Rise of the Ronin, and that there’s no PvP mode to do battle with your friends.

That does it for our Rise of the Ronin launch FAQ! For more on the latest games, check out how to become a secret agent in BitLife, plus our Legend of Mushroom tier list.