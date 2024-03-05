How to Become a Secret Agent in BitLife

Ready to live a double life, mixing secrecy with adventure? If so, you’ll want to become a secret agent in BitLife. The latest expansion of the long-running life simulator adds espionage to the fray. Now, your very own Bitizen can enter the secret service. This is what you need to do!

BitLife Secret Agent Release Time Countdown

While it’s not confirmed yet, we anticipate the BitLife Secret Agent expansion will release on March 8, 2024. BitLife updates tend to drop on Fridays, and the most recent one teased that the expansion was nearly ready.

Image Source: Candywriter LLC

BitLife Secret Agent Requirements

Since the secret agent BitLife expansion isn’t out yet, all we can do is speculate on how to get this job. Like many of the other special occupations in the game, it’ll require plenty of trial and error.

Most of all, the two stats you’ll want to get to 100% are Smarts and Health. It’s only our speculation, but these seem likely to be very important when applying for spy agencies and the secret services. Considering real-life spies will face plenty of entrance tests, your BitLife character will need to hit the books from a young age. Health is a no-brainer too, as the risk of dying on duty means you’ll want to be in peak physical condition.

How to Join a Spy Agency in BitLife

As soon as you turn 18, your BitLife character will be able to apply for a role as a spy. Here’s how the process will likely go:

Ensure you’re born in a country where a secret service exists, like MI5 in the United Kingdom and the CIA in the United States.

Go to Occupation > Special Careers and select Secret Service (which isn’t there yet).

Select which agency you’d like to join and apply.

If your stats are high enough and you pass any entrance questions or tests, you should be offered a role within a spy agency! Like most BitLife careers, you’ll likely start at the bottom of a ladder, working as a researcher or low-level spy. Proving yourself on missions, which you may be able to select yourself like you can opt into specific jobs in the Organized Crime occupation, is a good way to bolster your promotion chances.

These secret service missions will no doubt have you gathering intelligence, sneaking into enemy territory, and neutralizing targets across the globe. It’s likely one of the riskiest occupations in BitLife, with a high chance of death if a mission goes wrong. That said, it means the pay should be pretty good. You could even retire early and run for president!

On top of that, it’s confirmed that as part of this expansion, you can open and operate your own spy agency. This may involve coordinating missions, hiring spies, and sending teams out while you strategize at your HQ.

That’s everything we know so far about the BitLife Secret Agent expansion! For more on the game, check out how to increase athleticism and how to improve looks.