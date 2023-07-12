how to improve looks in bitlife

For some Bitizens in BitLife, having good looks is as easy as waking up in the morning. Unfortunately, some of us are not so lucky and have to put in the extra work to be beautiful. The good news is that even if your Bitizen was born the ugliest baby on the planet, our BitLife guide can help you improve your looks!

How to Improve Your Looks Stat in BitLife

In BitLife, there are several ways to improve your looks, from a simple haircut to something drastic like surgery. If your playthrough requires a high ‘Looks’ stat, you can start working on it early in your childhood.

Be born beautiful. There’s nothing stopping you from rerolling a new Bitizen until you’re born with a high Looks stat. You’ll have to live with the fact that you’re committing genocide, but that’s the cost of being gorgeous! Hit up the gym. All jokes aside, the gym is one of the earliest options for improving your looks. It doesn’t increase the stat by much, but it’s free and you’re improving your health at the same time. You can start visiting the gym when you turn 12 years old. Visit the salon and or spa. Under Activities, you’ll find the Salon & Spa tab. It’s there you’ll have the option to visit the barber, get a dye job, nail salon, tanning salon, and waxing salon. All of these raise your looks! Get plastic surgery. By far the best (and worst) way to improve your looks in BitLife is through plastic surgery. The problem is that it costs thousands of dollars and there’s a good chance the surgeon will botch the procedure. Death is very possible here, but hey, you might get a Ribbon out of it!

Still, it’s totally worth the risk and effort, I promise you. If you plan on pursuing a career as an actor or you just want to coast through life with your sugar daddy, your looks are everything in BitLife!