What is a Prenup in BitLife? Answered

Image Source: Candywriter

Your Bitizen just met someone nice, kind, and quite wealthy in BitLife, but what’s this talk of a prenup? The question tends to get sprung on you when you are ready to tie the knot with another Bitizen. Do you sign the prenup? What are the consequences? We’ve got everything you need to know about prenups in BitLife!

What a Prenup is in BitLife, Answered

Simply put: you have someone sign a prenup (or prenuptial agreement) in order to protect assets, money being one of the most common reasons. If you made a billion dollars before you were married, then divorce, your ex-spouse may be entitled to some of that.

In BitLife, prenups work the same way. You could have a massive net worth, get married, divorce, and suddenly your net worth is cut in half. If your ex-spouse had signed the prenup, then you can avoid that situation altogether.

Image Source: Candywriter via Twinfinite

This can pose a serious problem if, say, you’re trying to become a billionaire. Someone taking a chunk of your net worth makes it a lot harder to achieve. Luckily, you too can make use of a prenup in the game. The option appears right after you make the wedding plans, so you’ll never miss it.

Of course, prenups don’t always work out well in BitLife, or in real life for that matter. It can make or break your relationship, whether you’re the one refusing to sign or vice versa. If you’re trying to obtain one of BitLife’s collectible Ribbons, specifically Gold Digger, you have to take your chances. The best thing you can do is keep them as happy as possible and maybe they’ll look the other way!

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts