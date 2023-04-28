Image Source: Candywriter

You want to be rich in BitLife, but a few million dollars just isn’t going to cut it. You want to be a billionaire. Believe it or not, it’s not as difficult as it sounds; in fact, it can be downright easy in some situations. If you’re looking to earn enough money to swim in, here’s how to become a billionaire in BitLife.

Becoming a Billionaire in BitLife, Explained

There are a myriad of ways to become a billionaire in BitLife, so it’s up to you to pick a path you find most interesting. Regardless of which path, you should live in Monaco while you’re doing it. Since it’s a tax haven, making your goal so much easier.

Be born into royalty. If you have time to burn, keep creating new Bitizens until you’re born into royalty. It just so happens Monaco has a monarchy, too. You’ll start off with boatloads of cash, literally millions, and you’ll inherit billions more when your royal mom and pops bite the dust. Marry into royalty. Of course, you can always try tying the knot with a member of the royal family. You gain access to their bank account as well as the benefits of being royalty, like executing Bitizens. For more details, check out our guide on how to marry into royalty. Turn to a life of crime. Petty jobs aren’t going to cut it; you need to think bigger. One of the more entertaining ways of becoming a billionaire in BitLife is roleplaying as joining the Italian mafia. You’ll get to roleplay as Tony Soprano! Gain fame and invest your fortune. Be a famous writer, athlete, or actor—it doesn’t matter. However, actors are one of the highest paying careers, raking in millions just from advertisements. What you do is take that wealth and buy up expensive properties. Maintain good health (so you live long enough to enjoy your wealth) and you’ll see your properties skyrocket in value over time.

Well, there it is, folks: how to become a billionaire in BitLife. It’ll probably take you a few tries, but if you keep at it you’ll earn the Bitionaire achievement. When you do make more money than anyone would ever need, what do you plan on doing with it? Let us know in the comments, then take a look at the other BitLife guides here at Twinfinite.

