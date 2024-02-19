If you’re looking to complete the Goodfellas challenge, you’ll likely be wondering how to join the mafia in BitLife. In this guide, we’ll run you through exactly how to do that, so you can climb the ranks and complete the challenge.

Joining the Mafia in BitLife

To join the mafia in BitLife, you’ll ideally need to be a male in New York. If your current character doesn’t meet these criteria, you’ll want to restart new lives until you do.

After this, simply select the ‘Job’ menu and scroll down to the ‘Special Careers’ section. Next, select the ‘Organized Crime’ option and then ‘Italian Mafia.’

If you don’t get accepted right away, you’ll need to commit some crimes before your character is 18 years old. It’s also been suggested that once you’ve committed five crimes with your character, you’ll be given an invite to join the Italian Mafia, rather than having to apply. It also helps increase your chances of joining the Italian Mafia if you have ‘crime’ as your special talent.

How to Stay in the Mafia

Just because you’ve managed to join the BitLife Italian mafia, doesn’t mean you’re going to be a part of it forever. You’ll need to make sure you’re committing crimes at least once a year, and that all of the money you earn from the crime is all given to the family. If you don’t, this can upset them and lead to your relationship with the senior mobsters being a little rocky, which can make it difficult to ‘whack mobsters’ for the Goodfellas challenge.

Finally, make sure you’re always reporting to the family when they ask you to. If you don’t, you can raise suspicions. Whereas if you do, you’ll slowly but surely climb the ranks and increase your notoriety.

Each year you get a 10% kickback of the money you’ve earned for the family. Therefore, it’s in your best interests to commit as much crime as possible. Just know that if you get arrested you’ll face a hefty prison sentence – provided you’re unwilling to turn rat and anonymously inform on your gangster colleagues.

That’s everything you need to know on how to join the italian mafia in Bitlife. For more tips and tricks on the game, search for Twinfinite.