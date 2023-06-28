how to become a pilot in bitlife

Image Source: Candywriter

How would you like to soar through the sky in BitLife? Well, then the pilot’s life is for you. You can’t stumble into the career like you can as a model. You actually have to make an effort, even in your early years. Of course, it’ll be a lot easier by using our guide on becoming a pilot in BitLife!

How to Earn a Pilot’s License and Become a Pilot in BitLife

In order to become a pilot in BitLife, you need to earn your pilot’s license. That means being a smarty pants and having some savings to make it happen. It all starts with:

Being born relatively smart and doing well in grade school. You can go to the library, read books, and use the ‘Study Harder’ option at school. It’s also important to join an activity or two, like Speech & Debate, Yearbook Club, or Journalism Club. I also recommend staying out of trouble! Get a part-time job. Once you’re in your teens, apply for a part-time job, such as cleaning pool. You want this for two reasons: a college fund and savings for your pilot’s license later. There’s a good chance you’ll get a scholarship, but it isn’t guaranteed. Go to college, then onto graduate school. The good news here is that the degree doesn’t matter, so long as said degree requires graduate school. Two great options are in engineering and biology, like becoming a doctor. Attend flight school, then apply for your pilot’s license. Under Activities, go to License. You need to attend Flight School for, at the very least, 40 hours. That’s not too bad, but the scary part is the possibility of death. You might, as I have, crash the plane and die. After you’ve clocked in enough hours, go for your license!

With any luck, you’ll pass the test and become a pilot in BitLife. The test is similar to that of your driver’s license, where you’re asked a single question related to real life signs and vocabulary. Income pays pretty well, enough to get you several of BitLife’s Ribbons, like Family Guy or Model Bitizen.

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts