One of the many selfless careers you can pursue in BitLife is that of a doctor. You’ll get to save lives, from scraped knees to brain surgery. At the same time, your Bitizen is rewarded with quite the profit, which isn’t the point, but it’s a plus. If that sounds like your line of work, here’s how to become a doctor in BitLife.

How to Become a Successful Doctor in BitLife

Prepare yourself because becoming a doctor is long and (somewhat) difficult. It pays off well, though; being a doctor is an easy way to get rich in BitLife. So, let’s get started:

Be born relatively intelligent and stay healthy. This isn’t necessarily a requirement, per se, but it does make the journey easier. Your Smarts stat should be decent, at the very least. It also wouldn’t hurt to maintain good health, exercise, and meditate. Read a lot of books and study hard. You want your Smarts stat as high as possible throughout school. Start by reading books, then moving onto the library when you’re 12 years old. Additionally, you’ll want to study harder, which you can do under the School tab. Enroll in college. You need to major in one of three courses: Chemistry, Biology, or Psychology. Like you did in high school, keep studying hard and visiting the library often to maintain your Smarts stat. Enroll in medical school. There isn’t a guarantee you’ll be accepted into medical school, but you’re welcome to reapply. Once in medical school, continue the tradition of visiting the library and studying hard. You’ll be at this for another four to five years. Apply to be a doctor. After medical school, you can apply for one of four careers: Doctor, Surgeon, Pharmacist, and Physician. By choosing to be a Doctor or Surgeon, you can line yourself up to win one of BitLife’s many Ribbons, specifically the Hero Ribbon.

With all that said and done, you now know how to become a doctor in BitLife. That wasn’t so bad, was it? The major gist of it is being a bookworm and doing well in school, which isn’t unlike real life. If you found this guide helpful, consider reading others on BitLife using the links below.

