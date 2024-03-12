The new BitLife Secret Agent expansion has arrived! It adds a range of ways to infiltrate the world of espionage and secrecy. Among the various new mission types is an assassination mission, where you send one of your agents to eliminate a high-value target. That said, actually pulling off this task can be incredibly difficult. Here’s how to succeed in BitLife assassination missions.

BitLife Secret Agent Assassination Tips

The best ways to guarantee you pull off an assassination in BitLife are to send a high-quality agent, provide them with the right gadget, and train your troops as often as possible.

The first one goes without saying: make sure the agent you’re sending on a BitLife assassination mission is proficient in that skill, and has a high proficiency bar. If you send an agent who specializes in stealth, for example, the chances are they’ll die on the job.

We recommend picking agents for this job who have the assassination proficiency, denoted by the gun icon next to their profile. You can also poach agents from other agencies if you use the Infiltrate feature, where you can bypass recruitment and directly nab a top-level assassin. That way, they’re much more likely to succeed with the task.

Next, make sure you’re giving your assassins the right gadget before going on a mission. When you first start your agency there are four different gadgets to purchase. The one you want for assassinations is the Banana Taser, which increases your chance of incapacitating enemies.

If you’re willing to spend real-life money, you can buy the Assassin’s Blade gadget. This guarantees you never get caught when murdering someone. It’s a surefire way to succeed in all assassination missions, but it will cost.

Lastly, it’s worth training your assassination-proficient agents every year to increase their specialization stat. You can generally train them two or three times a year before they decide not to do any more until the next year. Progress is quite slow, but the most reliable way to boost their assassination stat.

Using those methods, you’ll soon be able to pull off BitLife assassination missions with ease! For more on the game, check out how to increase athleticism and become famous.