Category:
Guides

How to Succeed in BitLife Assassination Missions

Pull off every job as a BitLife assassin.
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024 11:11 am
A range of secret agent missions in BitLife.
Image Source: Candywriter LLC via Twinfinite

The new BitLife Secret Agent expansion has arrived! It adds a range of ways to infiltrate the world of espionage and secrecy. Among the various new mission types is an assassination mission, where you send one of your agents to eliminate a high-value target. That said, actually pulling off this task can be incredibly difficult. Here’s how to succeed in BitLife assassination missions.

Recommended Videos

BitLife Secret Agent Assassination Tips

The best ways to guarantee you pull off an assassination in BitLife are to send a high-quality agent, provide them with the right gadget, and train your troops as often as possible.

The first one goes without saying: make sure the agent you’re sending on a BitLife assassination mission is proficient in that skill, and has a high proficiency bar. If you send an agent who specializes in stealth, for example, the chances are they’ll die on the job.

We recommend picking agents for this job who have the assassination proficiency, denoted by the gun icon next to their profile. You can also poach agents from other agencies if you use the Infiltrate feature, where you can bypass recruitment and directly nab a top-level assassin. That way, they’re much more likely to succeed with the task.

Planning assassination strategy in BitLife.
Image Source: Candywriter LLC via Twinfinite

Next, make sure you’re giving your assassins the right gadget before going on a mission. When you first start your agency there are four different gadgets to purchase. The one you want for assassinations is the Banana Taser, which increases your chance of incapacitating enemies.

If you’re willing to spend real-life money, you can buy the Assassin’s Blade gadget. This guarantees you never get caught when murdering someone. It’s a surefire way to succeed in all assassination missions, but it will cost.

Lastly, it’s worth training your assassination-proficient agents every year to increase their specialization stat. You can generally train them two or three times a year before they decide not to do any more until the next year. Progress is quite slow, but the most reliable way to boost their assassination stat.

Using those methods, you’ll soon be able to pull off BitLife assassination missions with ease! For more on the game, check out how to increase athleticism and become famous.

related content
Read Article Legend of Mushroom Reddit Link
Warrior in Legend of Mushroom
Category: Guides
Guides
Legend of Mushroom Reddit Link
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Chainsaw Man 2024 Manga Chapter Release Date Calendar
Denji Holding Chainsaw With Makima Reflected in Blade in Chainsaw Man Manga Promotional Art
Category: Guides
Guides
Chainsaw Man 2024 Manga Chapter Release Date Calendar
Keenan McCall and others Keenan McCall and others Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Best WWE 2K24 Community Creations
WWE 2K24 community creations
Category: Guides
Guides
Best WWE 2K24 Community Creations
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Mar 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Legend of Mushroom Reddit Link
Warrior in Legend of Mushroom
Category: Guides
Guides
Legend of Mushroom Reddit Link
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Chainsaw Man 2024 Manga Chapter Release Date Calendar
Denji Holding Chainsaw With Makima Reflected in Blade in Chainsaw Man Manga Promotional Art
Category: Guides
Guides
Chainsaw Man 2024 Manga Chapter Release Date Calendar
Keenan McCall and others Keenan McCall and others Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Best WWE 2K24 Community Creations
WWE 2K24 community creations
Category: Guides
Guides
Best WWE 2K24 Community Creations
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Mar 12, 2024
Author
Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton is a video games journalist currently working as Senior Guides Writer and Associate Editor at Twinfinite. He has undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Media, and Culture, and previously specialised in entertainment writing.