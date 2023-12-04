Roblox Murder Mystery 2 Codes (December 2023)

If you’re diving into the beloved game but want some freebies to get you started, checking for Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes is a must. This game from Nikilis has been popular since 2014, and has had a multitude of codes for extra items over the years. Let’s see which codes are working right now!

All Available Codes in Roblox Murder Mystery 2

There are no active Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes right now.

Sadly, it’s been a long time since any Murder Mystery 2 codes were added to the game. While it remains popular, we haven’t seen a code since late 2017. This means the wait for extra coupons could go on for years to come.

Every Expired Code in Roblox Murder Mystery 2

F1RSTC0D3: Gifted Knife

R3PT1L3: Reptile Knife

2015: 2015 Knife

PATR1CK: Patrick Knife

B4CK2SK00L: Skool Knife

G003Y: Goo Knife

N3XTL3V3L: TNL Knife

N3ON: Neon Knife

INF3CT3D: Infected Knife

PR1SM: Prism Knife

AL3X: Alex Knife

C0RL: Corl Knife

D3NIS: Denis Knife

SK3TCH: Sketchy Knife

SUB0: Sub Knife

HW2017: Pumpkin Knife

C0MB4T2: Combat II Knife

How to Redeem Roblox Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite.

While we don’t know if or when more Murder Mystery 2 codes will land, check out the redemption instructions so they’re fresh in your mind.

Launch Roblox and enter Murder Mystery 2.

Once in the lobby, tap the Inventory box icon.

In the bottom-right of that screen, you’ll see an Enter Code box.

Paste in a code, tap Redeem, and grab your freebies!

That’s all there is to it. Provided a coupon is active, you’ll get a pop-up message saying what you’ve just unlocked.

Are There Other Ways to Get Roblox Murder Mystery 2 Codes?

Even though it seems like Murder Mystery 2 codes may now be extinct, the game itself recommends following the developer Nikilis on X, just in case new codes land. There’s also a Discord server and YouTube channel to keep tabs on, so take a look at those if you want to be the first to any code drops.

Those are all the Murder Mystery 2 codes we have right now!