Roblox Murder Mystery 2 Codes (December 2023)

If you’re diving into the beloved game but want some freebies to get you started, checking for Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes is a must. This game from Nikilis has been popular since 2014, and has had a multitude of codes for extra items over the years. Let’s see which codes are working right now!
All Available Codes in Roblox Murder Mystery 2
- There are no active Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes right now.
Sadly, it’s been a long time since any Murder Mystery 2 codes were added to the game. While it remains popular, we haven’t seen a code since late 2017. This means the wait for extra coupons could go on for years to come.
Every Expired Code in Roblox Murder Mystery 2
- F1RSTC0D3: Gifted Knife
- R3PT1L3: Reptile Knife
- 2015: 2015 Knife
- PATR1CK: Patrick Knife
- B4CK2SK00L: Skool Knife
- G003Y: Goo Knife
- N3XTL3V3L: TNL Knife
- N3ON: Neon Knife
- INF3CT3D: Infected Knife
- PR1SM: Prism Knife
- AL3X: Alex Knife
- C0RL: Corl Knife
- D3NIS: Denis Knife
- SK3TCH: Sketchy Knife
- SUB0: Sub Knife
- HW2017: Pumpkin Knife
- C0MB4T2: Combat II Knife
How to Redeem Roblox Codes In-Game
While we don’t know if or when more Murder Mystery 2 codes will land, check out the redemption instructions so they’re fresh in your mind.
- Launch Roblox and enter Murder Mystery 2.
- Once in the lobby, tap the Inventory box icon.
- In the bottom-right of that screen, you’ll see an Enter Code box.
- Paste in a code, tap Redeem, and grab your freebies!
That’s all there is to it. Provided a coupon is active, you’ll get a pop-up message saying what you’ve just unlocked.
Are There Other Ways to Get Roblox Murder Mystery 2 Codes?
Even though it seems like Murder Mystery 2 codes may now be extinct, the game itself recommends following the developer Nikilis on X, just in case new codes land. There’s also a Discord server and YouTube channel to keep tabs on, so take a look at those if you want to be the first to any code drops.
Those are all the Murder Mystery 2 codes we have right now! For more Roblox bag some Rarity Factory Tycoon codes and Eternal Nen codes, plus even more guides right here.