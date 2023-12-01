Roblox Rarity Factory Tycoon Codes (December 2023)

Redeeming Roblox Rarity Factory Tycoon codes is a great way to bag freebies in the Roblox game. A new update recently added pet functionality to the game, ensuring it’s more popular – and laden with freebies – than ever before!

All Available Codes in Roblox Rarity Factory Tycoon

pets : 2x luck for five minutes

: 2x luck for five minutes 15mvisits : 2x luck for five minutes

: 2x luck for five minutes 40klikes : 2x luck for five minutes

: 2x luck for five minutes 90percent : 2x money for five minutes

: 2x money for five minutes skyisland : Mystical Orb

: Mystical Orb verified: 2x money for five minutes

Every Expired Code in Roblox Rarity Factory Tycoon

It won’t come as a surprise, but there are also a few expired codes for Rarity Factory Tycoon. Try as you might, these will no longer work if you plug them into the game. Sorry about that!

10mvisits

30klikes

25klikes

spooky

REBIRTH

20KLIKES

refresh

15klikes

How to Redeem Roblox Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Luckily, actually making use of these Roblox codes is a really simple process, which most players will already be familiar with. Here’s what to do:

Launch Roblox and enter Rarity Factory Tycoon.

Complete the first tutorial steps, until the dialogue box at the bottom of the screen disappears.

Hit the Settings cog, and paste a code from our list into the text box.

Press Redeem to confirm your freebies!

That’s all you need to do. After that check your inventory, and you’ll have more free items to use in Rarity Factory Tycoon.

Are There Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Rarity Factory Tycoon?

Of course, even more free rewards are likely to drop in this Roblox game if you keep an eye out. Firstly, you can look at the official game page, which you need to boot into the experience in the first place. Some active codes are always listed there, but check out the game’s Discord server for a comprehensive list, over in the ‘game-news’ channel.

Those are all the Rarity Factory Tycoon codes we have for now! For more Roblox code guides, take a look at the links below.