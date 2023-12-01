If you’ve run into the pesky Roblox Error Code 773, we’ve got the solution for you. The user-generated platform is home to thousands of games, and any small error can easily prevent you from diving into the fun. As such, we’re here to help sort it out.

How to Fix Roblox Error Code 773

Image Source: Roblox

To fix Roblox error code 773, we recommend making sure the Place ID you’re using is correct. You should also aim to use the PC version of Roblox where possible.

This is because the error comes up mainly when creating your own Roblox experience, while trying to teleport other players to your location. If there’s a discrepancy between your Place ID and that which you put into the console commands, error code 773 will come up.

As such, solutions like reinstalling Roblox or clearing your cache are unlikely to resolve the problem in any way. Instead, simply double-check you’ve input the right Place ID. You can also check that the world permissions are aligned, so other users without your creator role are allowed to visit.

There’s also a chance it could be down to your Roblox platform. Users on Reddit have reported error 773 when playing on Xbox, so avoid console versions of the game if possible. You’re most likely to avoid these issues if on the PC or mobile versions of the game. Out of all platforms, PC seems the most stable for avoiding the error, as reported by this Reddit user:

Comment

byu/ph03n1x_F0x_ from discussion

inRobloxHelp

That concludes our guide on solving this specific error code 773 problem on Roblox. We’ll update this article if any official statements or solutions arrive. Until then, stick with Twinfinite for more Roblox guides, some of which you can read below!