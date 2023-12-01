Are There Codes for Pet Simulator 99?

Animal lovers can certainly get lost in Roblox’s many creature-filled games, increasing the platform’s adorableness factor. In this guide, we’ll go over the newest entry, Pet Simulator 99, by providing you with the latest details on its available codes.

Pet Simulator 99 Codes Availability, Explained

Since Pet Simular 99 has just been released, there are currently no codes for this new Roblox game. Codes will likely be added shortly as the entry continues its launch.

Fortunately, players can earn rewards in multiple ways by simply playing the game or interacting with accounts associated with Pet Simulator 99. One of the easiest methods you can do is to follow the entry’s official X/Twitter account. From there, players can claim valuables in-game when walking up to the Social Rewards area.

You can also like and follow all BIG Games accounts, including Pets and the general group forum. In return, players can interact with the in-game Social Rewards hub to grab even more items. Additionally, the entry’s official Discord server may eventually provide Pet Simulator 99 codes, possibly in the Giveaway tab.

As for the gameplay, gold can easily be found around the area, which can help you expand your pet collection. Rewards will be provided to you gradually as you move along, from potions to diamonds to the hoverboard.

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Your primary goal as a pet owner is to obtain 99 animals by unlocking various areas and opening eggs, similar to Pet Simulator X. Pet Simulator 99 showcases a fairly sizeable map, so you’ll have more than enough to explore, depending on your gold intake. You can also trade with other players if you want a specific type of creature, as well as join a clan to maximize your performance.

That does it for our guide on Pet Simulator 99 codes. While you wait, be sure to explore the relevant links below for more Roblox content, including codes for Pet Duel Simulator.