Pet Duel Simulator Codes (November 2023)

The Bro Entertainment creators have established their very own version of Pokemon, placing household pets against each other. We’re here to help you in the fight by showing all available Pet Duel Simulator codes.

All Available Pet Duel Simulator Codes

The following codes are currently available in Roblox’s Pet Duel Simulator:

release – 100 Cash

– 100 Cash trading – 500 Cash

– 500 Cash event – 500 Cash

– 500 Cash update1 – 1000 cash

Like many Roblox games, Pet Duel Simulator will include more codes based on the number of likes. Game codes are typically released on the creators’ Twitter accounts, including Sir_Numb and morldev. You can also join the official Bro Entertainment Discord server for even more exclusive content and updates.

Any cash rewards can be used to enter the next world map or claim eggs for rarer pets. Besides the Pet Dual Simulator codes, players can take advantage of the valuables from the Gift Timer, Daily board, and Spin to Win. But if you are looking for something specific, you can trade items once you unlock World 2.

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

While the Shop option may seem like it uses Cash, it only accepts Robux, Roblox’s in-game currency. The store showcases a variety of rewards, such as limited-time eggs, VIP gifts, and Luck. Nevertheless, you can always stick with the free gifts after a certain amount of time has passed.

How to Enter Codes in Pet Duel Simulator

The Pet Duel Simulator Codes section can be found on the right side of the screen with an envelope icon:

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Once you plug in the codes, you should receive some extra buffs to help train your animal companions. Pet Duel Simulator also features weekly updates to stay fresh with content, from new boss challenges to unique pets.

