All Roblox Pet Simulator X Codes (August 2023)

Page updated August 20, 2023
No new codes were added to the game today.
Roblox is overflowing with fun games that give you the opportunity to collect eggs, hatch them, and enchant and upgrade your new little companions. One of the most popular is Pet Simulator X, which is developed by Big Games. If you’ve arrived here, chances are you’re looking to get your mitts on all Pet Simulator X codes in Roblox. With that in mind, let’s get started.
All Pet Simulator X Codes (Working)
- There are currently no working codes.
All Pet Simulator X Codes (Expired)
- im2lucky – Three ultra luck boosts
- 1mplus300k – Two ultra lucky boosts
- TripleCoins999 -Triple coin boost
- happysaturday11 – Three triple coin boosts
- yaydiamonds2 – 50k diamonds
- alienpets – Two ultra lucky boosts
- 1billion – Five triple count boosts
- yaydiamonds – 50k diamonds
- its1million – 100k diamonds
- xmas – Four Triple damage boosts
- santapaws – Four Triple damage boosts
- pumpkin333 – Free diamonds
- bandsundrbidn – 30k diamonds
- sorry4thewait – Triple coins boost
- VoiceChat – Triple coins boost
- triple800 – Triple coin boost
- steampunkpets – Triple coin boost
- easyboosts – Triple coin boost
- 700kDiamonds – 25k diamonds
- anothertriple – Triple coin boost
- Underworld – Free diamonds
- Clouds – Boost
- halfamillion – Free diamonds
- plaid1234 – Triple coin boost
- big1234 – Triple coin boost
- morecodes3 – Ultra lucky boost
- Back2Back – Free diamonds
- blamedavid – Triple coin boost
- SuperUltra1 – Ultra lucky boost
- FirstUpdate – Boost
- morecoins4u – Two triple coin boosts
- 404Roblox – Eight triple coin boosts
- 1Mfollowers – Five triple coin boosts
- happyholidays – Three triple coin boosts
- tonsofcoins – Three triple coin boosts
How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Pet Simulator X
To redeem your freebies, follow these steps:
- Firstly, log into Pet Simulator X on Roblox.
- Then, tap on the ‘Plus’ sign next to the Diamonds icon on the right side of your screen. (Use the image below if you’re struggling to find it)
- Next, scroll down to the ‘Redeem Codes’ section and type in the specific code you want to redeem. It’s important to type in the exact code as it appears on the list above.
- Finally, tap ‘Redeem’ and those freebies are yours.
So, that about wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to clue you in on all Pet Simulator X codes in Roblox. For more on the game, here’s a detailed breakdown of all Adopt Me pet trade values, all the marker locations in Find the Markers, and the top 10 best Bloxburg houses. On the other hand, feel free to browse the links down below.