All Roblox Pet Simulator X Codes (August 2023)

Roblox is overflowing with fun games that give you the opportunity to collect eggs, hatch them, and enchant and upgrade your new little companions. One of the most popular is Pet Simulator X, which is developed by Big Games. If you’ve arrived here, chances are you’re looking to get your mitts on all Pet Simulator X codes in Roblox. With that in mind, let’s get started.

All Pet Simulator X Codes (Working)

There are currently no working codes.

All Pet Simulator X Codes (Expired)

im2lucky – Three ultra luck boosts

– Three ultra luck boosts 1mplus300k – Two ultra lucky boosts

– Two ultra lucky boosts TripleCoins999 -Triple coin boost

-Triple coin boost happysaturday11 – Three triple coin boosts

– Three triple coin boosts yaydiamonds2 – 50k diamonds

– 50k diamonds alienpets – Two ultra lucky boosts

– Two ultra lucky boosts 1billion – Five triple count boosts

– Five triple count boosts yaydiamonds – 50k diamonds

– 50k diamonds its1million – 100k diamonds

– 100k diamonds xmas – Four Triple damage boosts

– Four Triple damage boosts santapaws – Four Triple damage boosts

– Four Triple damage boosts pumpkin333 – Free diamonds

– Free diamonds bandsundrbidn – 30k diamonds

– 30k diamonds sorry4thewait – Triple coins boost

– Triple coins boost VoiceChat – Triple coins boost

– Triple coins boost triple800 – Triple coin boost

– Triple coin boost steampunkpets – Triple coin boost

– Triple coin boost easyboosts – Triple coin boost

– Triple coin boost 700kDiamonds – 25k diamonds

– 25k diamonds anothertriple – Triple coin boost

– Triple coin boost Underworld – Free diamonds

– Free diamonds Clouds – Boost

– Boost halfamillion – Free diamonds

– Free diamonds plaid1234 – Triple coin boost

– Triple coin boost big1234 – Triple coin boost

– Triple coin boost morecodes3 – Ultra lucky boost

– Ultra lucky boost Back2Back – Free diamonds

– Free diamonds blamedavid – Triple coin boost

– Triple coin boost SuperUltra1 – Ultra lucky boost

– Ultra lucky boost FirstUpdate – Boost

– Boost morecoins4u – Two triple coin boosts

– Two triple coin boosts 404Roblox – Eight triple coin boosts

– Eight triple coin boosts 1Mfollowers – Five triple coin boosts

– Five triple coin boosts happyholidays – Three triple coin boosts

Three triple coin boosts tonsofcoins – Three triple coin boosts

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Pet Simulator X

To redeem your freebies, follow these steps:

Firstly, log into Pet Simulator X on Roblox.

Then, tap on the ‘Plus’ sign next to the Diamonds icon on the right side of your screen. (Use the image below if you’re struggling to find it)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Next, scroll down to the ‘Redeem Codes’ section and type in the specific code you want to redeem. It’s important to type in the exact code as it appears on the list above.

Finally, tap ‘Redeem’ and those freebies are yours.

So, that about wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to clue you in on all Pet Simulator X codes in Roblox. For more on the game, here’s a detailed breakdown of all Adopt Me pet trade values, all the marker locations in Find the Markers, and the top 10 best Bloxburg houses. On the other hand, feel free to browse the links down below.