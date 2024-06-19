Make Katanas and Prove Sensei Wrong Codes (June 2024)

Looking for an action-packed Roblox game? Then Make Katanas and Prove Sensei Wrong is definitely for you, but how about some free money and unlocks? Let’s take a look at all the Make Katanas and Prove Sensei Wrong codes and how you’re supposed to use them in the game. Keep reading to find out!

Recommended Videos

Make Katanas and Prove Sensei Wrong Codes (Working)

JOINED : 150 Cash

: 150 Cash Thirdfloor: 200 Cash

Make Katanas and Prove Sensei Wrong Codes (Expired)

No expired codes at the moment.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Make Katanas And Prove Sensei Wrong

Keep in mind that for both codes and presumably for the other ones that the developers might share in the future, you need to have joined the Roblox group to redeem them.

Launch Make Katanas and Prove Sensei Wrong on Roblox.

Tap on the ABX icon on the right side of the screen.

In the text box copy and paste a code from the list.

Click Redeem.

Enjoy your free money!

How To Get More Make Katanas And Prove Sensei Wrong Codes

In order to get your hands on all the latest codes for this Roblox game, you’ll want to consider joining the developers’ Discord server.

Alternatively, you can also subscribe to their YouTube channel and join their Roblox group, which you need to do to use codes in any case. But, of course, another great way to keep tabs on all the latest codes for this game, is by bookmarking this page and checking back often.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Sometimes, the codes may not work due to typos, so better make sure that you are copying and pasting them as they are from our page, without any modifications. Another possible reason is that the codes might have expired since the time of writing.

That’s all we have for you on Make Katanas and Prove Sensei Wrong codes. For more codes for other exciting Roblox experiences, check out Demon Blade codes and One Fruit Simulator Roblox codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy