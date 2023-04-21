Image Source: Candywriter

If you can do it in real life, you can do it in BitLife, including the morally questionable act of getting a sugar daddy. It’s honestly a fun way to inherit a lot of money and it just so happens to be part of the Material Girl challenge, too. If this is how you want to live your life, here’s how to get a sugar daddy in BitLife.

How to Get a Sugar Mama or Sugar Daddy in BitLife

To get a sugar daddy (or sugar mama) in BitLife, there isn’t much in the way of prerequisites. It’s more about improving relationships more than anything. So, let’s get started:

Pick the correct gender. If you’re hoping to catch yourself a sugar mama, you need to be a man. To get a sugar daddy, you need to be a woman. Survive long enough to see your 18th birthday. Now that you’re 18, you can start using the dating app. It costs $100, so ask mom, dad, even your siblings for money. Go into Activities > Love > Dating App. For the desired age, anything above 60 and desired net worth should be above $100k. Go on a date with whoever pops up and hope for the best. Keep your sugar daddy/mama happy. If you’re lucky to be dating your “one true love,” you need to keep the relationship strong. That means giving them compliments, having conversations, giving gifts, and spending time with them. You can do this under the Relationships tab. Put a ring on it. As you improve your relationship, their relationship bar will fill up. When it’s full, propose to your lover and make them your sugar daddy (or mama), but don’t sign the prenup. If you’re short on cash for a ring, ask your family or even your lover.

Now that you know how to get a sugar daddy in BitLife, you’re on your way to completing the Material Girl challenge. Since we’re on the subject of marriage, why not learn how to get an arranged marriage in BitLife? Maybe you want to lead a crime, in which case, you can join the Italian Mafia.

