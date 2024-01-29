How to Get an Arranged Marriage in BitLife

Let’s look at how to get an arrange marriage in BitLife. The text-based simulator allows you to experience all manner of different lives, careers, and lifestyles from the comfort of your smartphone. One of its features is the ability to have an arranged marriage, but this only happens in certain circumstances.

How to Have an Arranged Marriage in BitLife

To have an arranged marriage in BitLife, you’ll need to be born and living in a country outside of the Americas, Europe, and Oceania. If you’re in any of the following countries, there’s a higher chance that you’ll have an arranged marriage:

Afghanistan

China

DR Congo

Georgia

India

Iran

Japan

Mongolia

Nigeria

Pakistan

Saudi Arabia

If you live in any of these countries, your parents can arrange a marriage for you, regardless of whether you’re already in a relationship, engaged, or identify as homosexual. This will appear as a pop-up on your screen.

This can happen as early as 18, but can occur at any time after this point. When it does happen, you’ll have the options to either ‘Agree to Marry Him/Her’ or ‘Refuse to Marry Him/Her.’

Simply select the ‘Agree’ option to have an arranged marriage in BitLife. It’s as simple as that!

What Happens If You Refuse an Arranged Marriage?

If you refuse the arranged marriage, your parents may just leave it there. This will lower your relationship bar with them.

If you refuse and they demand you marry them again and you refuse for a second time, your relationship bar with your parents will empty entirely. Your parents will often only demand you agree to the arranged marriage in BitLife if they have a high ‘Religious’ stat.

That’s everything you need to know on how to have an arranged marriage in BitLife. For more tips, tricks and guides, search for Twinfinite or see more of our coverage on the game below. We’ve got guides on how to improve looks in BitLife, plus how to become famous.