MLB The Show 24 Early Access & Game Pass Release Time Countdown

MLB Opening Day is getting closer and closer, but for those of us who are gaming fans first and baseball fans second, there is an even bigger treat coming up. For those of you who pre-ordered the game, we prepared the MLB The Show 24 early access and game pass release time countdown so you don’t miss even a second of the action. Check it out below.

MLB The Show 24 Early Access Release Time Countdown

Days Hours Minutes Seconds 3 : 0 7 : 3 4 : 1 4

MLB The Show 24 early access starts on March 15th at midnight Eastern Time. You can preload the game right now on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. However, you’ll only be able to join the early access if you have pre-ordered one of these three editions:

MVP Edition ($84.99)

($84.99) Digital Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

($99.99) Negro Leagues Edition ($124.99)

Each of these MLB The Show 24 editions will net you bonuses such as Stubs, Show Packs, Choice Packs, etc. However, the most expensive option, the Negro Leagues Edition, will also score you a limited New Era hat along with the limited Physical Steelbook.

MLB The Show 24 Game Pass Release Time Countdown

Days Hours Minutes Seconds 7 : 0 7 : 3 4 : 1 4

If you want to join the party using your Game Pass subscription, you’ll have to wait until the game’s full release at midnight Eastern Time on March 19. However, you can still preload the game before that, so you can start playing it as soon as it unlocks on the store.

Also, know that you won’t be missing out on much if you decide to play the game using your Game Pass subscription. The only benefit that the players who pre-order MLB The Show 24 will get is 5K Stubs and five Show Packs, depending on which version they get.

Well, that covers everything regarding the MLB The Show 24 early access and game pass release time countdown.