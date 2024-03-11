Category:
Guides

MLB The Show 24 Early Access & Game Pass Release Time Countdown

Get ready for the show!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: Mar 11, 2024 12:22 pm
MLB The Show cover athlete
Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

MLB Opening Day is getting closer and closer, but for those of us who are gaming fans first and baseball fans second, there is an even bigger treat coming up. For those of you who pre-ordered the game, we prepared the MLB The Show 24 early access and game pass release time countdown so you don’t miss even a second of the action. Check it out below.

Recommended Videos

MLB The Show 24 Early Access Release Time Countdown

DaysHoursMinutesSeconds
3
:
0
7
:
3
4
:
1
4

MLB The Show 24 early access starts on March 15th at midnight Eastern Time. You can preload the game right now on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. However, you’ll only be able to join the early access if you have pre-ordered one of these three editions:

  • MVP Edition ($84.99)
  • Digital Deluxe Edition ($99.99)
  • Negro Leagues Edition ($124.99)

Each of these MLB The Show 24 editions will net you bonuses such as Stubs, Show Packs, Choice Packs, etc. However, the most expensive option, the Negro Leagues Edition, will also score you a limited New Era hat along with the limited Physical Steelbook.

MLB The Show 24 Game Pass Release Time Countdown

MLB The Show 24 banner
Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment
DaysHoursMinutesSeconds
7
:
0
7
:
3
4
:
1
4

If you want to join the party using your Game Pass subscription, you’ll have to wait until the game’s full release at midnight Eastern Time on March 19. However, you can still preload the game before that, so you can start playing it as soon as it unlocks on the store.

Also, know that you won’t be missing out on much if you decide to play the game using your Game Pass subscription. The only benefit that the players who pre-order MLB The Show 24 will get is 5K Stubs and five Show Packs, depending on which version they get.

Well, that covers everything regarding the MLB The Show 24 early access and game pass release time countdown. If you want to read more gaming guides and news just like this one, just keep scrolling, and another one will pop up.

related content
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen 2024 Chapter Release Date Calendar
Yuji and Megumi Together in Jujutsu Kaisen Key Art
Category: Guides
Guides
Jujutsu Kaisen 2024 Chapter Release Date Calendar
Keenan McCall Keenan McCall Mar 11, 2024
Read Article Warzone Mobile Launch FAQ – Release Time, Install Size, Preload Details, & More
Ghost running into battle in Warzone Mobile.
Category: Guides
Guides
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
Warzone Mobile Launch FAQ – Release Time, Install Size, Preload Details, & More
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 11, 2024
Read Article My Hero Academia 2024 Chapter Release Date Calendar
Shigaraki and Midoriya Sitting Next to Each Other on Pile of TVs in My Hero Academia Chapter 306 Color Spread
Category: Guides
Guides
My Hero Academia 2024 Chapter Release Date Calendar
Keenan McCall Keenan McCall Mar 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen 2024 Chapter Release Date Calendar
Yuji and Megumi Together in Jujutsu Kaisen Key Art
Category: Guides
Guides
Jujutsu Kaisen 2024 Chapter Release Date Calendar
Keenan McCall Keenan McCall Mar 11, 2024
Read Article Warzone Mobile Launch FAQ – Release Time, Install Size, Preload Details, & More
Ghost running into battle in Warzone Mobile.
Category: Guides
Guides
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
Warzone Mobile Launch FAQ – Release Time, Install Size, Preload Details, & More
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 11, 2024
Read Article My Hero Academia 2024 Chapter Release Date Calendar
Shigaraki and Midoriya Sitting Next to Each Other on Pile of TVs in My Hero Academia Chapter 306 Color Spread
Category: Guides
Guides
My Hero Academia 2024 Chapter Release Date Calendar
Keenan McCall Keenan McCall Mar 11, 2024
Author
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.