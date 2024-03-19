Sometimes, the few inches between scoring a run and winning a game can only happen when you slide. Knowing when and how to use this clutch move is crucial for elite players, so we’re here to tell you how to slide in MLB The Show 24. You’ll be ready to use it in no time!

MLB The Show 24 Sliding Explained

To slide in MLB The Show 24, hold L1/LB and move the right thumbstick as you run with the left thumbstick. Depending on the direction you angle it, a different slide animation takes place.

Knowing when to slide is arguably more important than knowing how to do it. Sliding should be reserved for last-ditch attempts where you’re close enough to the base to just about reach it in time. Slides completely kill any running momentum you have, so even if you land a few yards short of the base, it’ll all be for nothing.

Therefore, you should only worry about sliding if a successful slide is the difference between winning and losing a game. Hold down the left bumper button as your runner approaches the base, and wiggle the right stick to perform a range of different slide variations.

All Slide Variations

These are all the different slide types you can perform in MLB The Show 24, depending on the direction you move the right stick.

Slide Type Input Forward dive L1/LB + forward on right stick Backwards dive L1/LB + backward on right stick Dive to the left L1/LB + left on right stick Dive to the right L1/LB + right on right stick

The difference between these slides is mostly cosmetic, only changing the animation rather than too much about your character’s movement. That said, it’s worth fiddling around with them all to see which ones work best for you.

That’s all you need to know about sliding in MLB The Show 24. For more on the game, read up on how to update rosters and the best pitches to throw.

