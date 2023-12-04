What Is the Yellow Circle in Fortnite Chapter 5? Answered

With the release of Fortnite Chapter 5, there are plenty of new skins and features to be excited about, as well as a few new mechanics that kinda go unexplained. If you’re wondering what the yellow circle is in Fortnite Chapter 5, here’s everything you need to know.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Yellow Circle Explained

As you’re exploring the map in Fortnite Chapter 5, you may have noticed that there’s a strange yellow circle that pops up on your map from time to time. Not to be confused with the shrinking storm circle, the yellow circle indicates the rough location of players who have a Society Medallion in their possession.

The more Society Medallions a player has, the smaller the yellow circle will be, allowing you to pinpoint their location much more easily.

What Society Medallions Do in Fortnite Chapter 5

Society Medallions are a new item introduced in Fortnite Chapter 5, and they’re pretty damn powerful. These new items don’t take up any inventory slots, and when you have one, they’ll passively regenerate your health and shields, allowing you to survive for much longer.

As you might expect, these are really useful and will vastly improve your chances of winning a match. Because they’re so powerful, your location will immediately by indicated by the yellow circle on the map, allowing other players to either hunt you down to take your Society Medallion, or run away from you.

How to Get Society Medallions

There’s only one way to get Society Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 5, and that’s by killing a boss character in the game. There are a total of five bosses: Nisha, Oscar, Valeria, Montegue, and Peter Griffin.

Upon killing a boss, you’ll receive one Society Medallion for your troubles. If you’re able to stack all five Medallions, you’ll pretty much be unstoppable unless other players are able to rally and coordinate to take you out. Boss locations will be indicated on your map whenever a match starts, so it’s up to you whether you want to take on the challenge or play it safe.

That’s all you need to know about what the yellow circle means in Fortnite Chapter 5. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to level up fast and get the secret battle pass skin.