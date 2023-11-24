Lego X Fortnite Release Date, Skins, and More

The crossover we have all been waiting for

After months of speculation it has finally been confirmed that Lego will be the next major crossover in Fortnite. Read on to find out exactly when Lego X Fortnite is arriving on the island and what we can expect!

When is Lego Coming to Fortnite?

According to Hypex and others on X/Twitter, Lego will be coming to Fortnite on Dec. 7, 2023. This is only one week after the start of Chapter 5, so it marks to start of some very exciting changes to Fortnite.

Image Credit: LEGO

The Fortnite devs at Epic Games has been teasing a new and game-changing experience since Fortnite OG arrived. As the new Chapter 5 map was leaked, Epic explained that big changes were coming with this new season and the game will get “even more exciting”. It looks like Lego will be one of these exciting new changes!

Lego X Fortnite Skins & More

The leaks suggest we will see fully Lego modes, including an open-world mode in Fortnite which will be separate to the main Battle Royale modes. You will be able to play as an actual Lego character and play with Lego-themed items. So far the items leaked are:

Lego Stud Gun

Workbenches

Beds

Fences

Catapults

Map Markers

Ziplines

Trinkets

HP will work differently in this new mode too with a combination of HP and Energy systems. Players will sleep on beds situated in camps to restore both HP and Energy. You will be able to purchase items from Vendors or craft things to store in your inventory.

Emotes will also have a simplified Lego look to them with various emotions and reactions to communicate with other players including:

Sad

Worried

Surprised

Greeting

Take/Give Item

Excited

Angry

Afraid

and more!

HUGE FORTNITE x LEGO LEAK ‼️ Thanks to @BeastFNCreative & @SpushFNBR for letting me know:



– Release Date: December 7th as of now

– You play as an ACTUAL LEGO Character

– Items so far: LEGO Stud Gun, Workbenches, Beds, Fences, Catapults (& Prankster Catapults), Map Markers,… pic.twitter.com/IEPDAMnKAp — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 17, 2023

Movement will stay basically the same as in regular Battle Royale with sprinting, sliding, gliding, and falling causing damage.

If you love Lego video games then this is pretty exciting news! We will keep you up to date as more information arrives. For now, check out more Fortnite hints and tips in our guides below.