Will There Be a Live Event for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5?

Although many fans have tuned in for Fortnite’s numerous Live Events, these celebrations have generally become a thing of the past as there haven’t been any since the New Year’s extravaganza. However, since there’s been a lot of rumors and leaks surrounding the next phase, some wonder if Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 will have a Live Event.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Live Event Chances, Explained

Currently, there hasn’t been an official confirmation on whether or not Chapter 4 Season 5 will host a Live Event, but fans believe it will be included based on leaks. A known Fortnite leaker, HYPEX, has indicated that there will be an end-game event for Season 5 (also known as Chapter 1 for the return of the OG map change.) You may expect a release timeframe around Nov. 21, 2023, starting with a countdown kick-off.

Next Fortnite Season (Season 5 / Chapter 1) is set to have an end event with a countdown starting on November 21st, and the Season itself is set to end on December 3rd ‼️



It also has something to do with the Lobby and Extended Downtime, similar to Ch1SX 👀 [Via @NotJulesDev] pic.twitter.com/ma03vuOZMD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 22, 2023

As the post suggests, the end event may run similarly to Chapter 1, Season X, incorporating the powerful Zero Point, which served as the original source of all the realities in the Omniverse. Of course, you can take these rumors with a grain of salt since they haven’t been officially confirmed as of yet.

We do at least know that Chapter 1 will be officially returning now that the Fortnite Twitter account has confirmed the OG’s launch for Nov. 3, 2023. With this in mind, the chances of a Live Event are likely to happen to commemorate the momentous occasion.

Sprint (or Mantle, your choice) back to Chapter 1….see you soon 11.3.2023. #FortniteOG pic.twitter.com/4LnTksppRp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 27, 2023

Zero Build also looks to be included in the next phase, despite not being a part of the original and focusing more on the combat side of Fortnite. It isn’t entirely clear how it will play out in this version, but zip lines may be available to make the process easier.

SOURCES: Zero Build is staying during 'Fortnite OG' (Chapter 4 – Season 5)



According to my information, Epic Games has placed zip lines throughout the Chapter 1 map to ensure that Zero Build is playable on the map without any problems.



('Fortnite OG' is not a confirmed name) pic.twitter.com/kGz7dnSA8I — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 23, 2023

