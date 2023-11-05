How to Get Secret Battle Star in Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5

Fortnite OG sees the return of the Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3 map along with old POIs and features, including ways to gain some extra XP. In previous seasons, we would have random battle stars to collect on the map, but have these made a comeback, too? Let’s find out how to get the secret battle star in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5.

Is the Secret Battle Star Returning to Fortnite OG?

Image Source: Epic Games

Secret battle stars were a fun way to gain XP and level up quickly in Fortnite during past seasons. There has been some talk about whether they will be one of the features to return.

As far as we can tell, the secret battle stars are not back in Fortnite OG. When exactly they are going to return or not isn’t clear yet. With the way the map will change over the next few weeks, they will probably turn up soon. The closest we get right now are the gnomes hiding around the map, which offer 20K XP each.

When the secret battle stars do return, they will more than likely be just like they were in the old chapters. Generally, most of us would just happen upon them as we explored the map, but if you are having trouble finding one, we will have the exact locations right here. All you have to do is approach one and interact with it to claim your XP and level up!

Image Credit: iFireMonkey on X/Twitter

According to iFireMonkey on X/Twitter, the secret battle stars showed up in some data-mining for this season. The leaks don’t say where or when the stars will appear, but we are sure further info will be available soon.

