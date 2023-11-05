All Gnome Locations – How to Complete All Gnome Quests in Fortnite OG

Gnomes have taken up residence in Fortnite OG, and it is your job to welcome them to the island. The reward for finding them is 20K XP per gnome, so it is well worth your time! Read on to find out how to complete the gnome quests with all gnome locations.

There are ten gnomes to find in Fortnite OG, each hiding in or near a named location. They aren’t too tricky to find, and you may be able to come across each one eventually as you explore. If you want to claim that sweet XP ASAP, then our list of gnome locations can help get this quest done sooner. As you travel to each location, look out for the exclamation point showing you the exact location!

North East of Shifty Shafts

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Head to the northeast of Shifty Shafts to find a crashed bus on the side of a hill. The gnome is planted head first in the earth beside the bus.

Inside Shifty Shafts

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Right inside the mines of Shifty Shafts is a gnome playing poker beside a chest. He’s hidden behind wooden slats you will have to break down first.

Dusty Divot

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The next gnome is lying on a bouncing floaty in the middle of a pond north of Dusty Divot.

Risky Reels

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Risky Reels is next, and the gnome is having a romantic meal with a teddy behind the RVs at the back of the outdoor cinema.

Wailing Woods

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

In the hedge maze at Wailing Woods is a gnome in a cage near the hut in the center. Release him to gain 20 XP!

East of Paradise Palms

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

East of Paradise Palms is a grey building right near the coast. Find the gnome who is standing by two gravestones at the edge of the cliff.

Pleasant Park

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Head on over to Pleasant Park and go to the southernmost point on the outskirts of the area. Find a tent with a gnome sat by a campfire.

Lonely Lodge

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

To the north of Lonely Lodge is a large pond with a tiny island in the middle. A gnome is fishing beside the stones on this island, completely ignoring the No Fishing sign.

Greasy Grove

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Head to the stone head near Greasy Grove. Pick up a gnome sat on a little armchair just north of this area. There are also a few chests right here.

Llama Statue

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Finally, there is a gnome at the huge steel llama statue north of Junk Junction. Don’t forget to explore the statue for loot, too!

So those are all of the locations for those pesky gnomes!