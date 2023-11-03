Speak to any Fortnite player about the best landing spots in the game and they will always have their own favorites. Some players like to drop where there will be plenty of loot and others like instant sweaty action. Whatever your preference, we have recommendations for the best landing spots in Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5.

Tilted Towers

Tilted Towers is the OG sweat spot. This is a landing spot for players who want to get in the action from the get-go.

During its original incarnation Tilted Towers was the place to go for early skirmishes and no noob would dare set foot there! If you are landing at Tilted Towers you need to make sure you land in a spot where you can pick up a weapon as soon as possible. High up spots are the best, and don’t get caught out in the open with a medium range weapon like an AR. If you find a sniper and make your way to a roof you should be able to pick off a few unsuspecting players too.

Pleasant Park

Pleasant Park may seem like a chill residential area but it is second to Tilted Towers when it comes to sweaty players. This is one area where players either land at the start of the match, or they rotate around to it after landing in quieter areas like Junk Junction.

Pleasant Park is a good loot spot as it has a bunch of houses surrounding a pitch, each with chests and ammo boxes hidden in rooms and under stairs. This can also be the perfect spot for hiding spike traps inside doorways to damage unsuspecting players. If it’s not too sweaty you might even get the chance to score a few goals on the soccer pitch. This area has had a few changes over the years but now the OG spot is back we can’t wait to check it out!

Haunted Hills

My personal favorite is the spooky landing spot at Haunted Hills. It’s a niche spot where not many players will land so if you prefer to land somewhere quietly while you shield up and grab a loadout, this could be perfect for you.

It has a church full of chests, and a decent choice of loot hidden around the graveyard. If you do land with other players you can stay up in the church to pop them off from above. This is a great starting spot for anyone who likes to grab gear and the rotate into the sweatier areas like Pleasant Park. It can be advantageous to be fully shielded up when you enter somewhere busy so you have a better chance of surviving a fight. Loading up and moving into a busier area can also give you the chance to come across others fighting and stealing their kills!

Fatal Fields

For the rural players who like hiding in haystacks and jumping out at other players with a shotgun. This is a pretty sweaty place to land but not nearly as bad as Tilted Towers or Pleasant Park.

The vibes hit different at Fatal Fields, and if you played the previous season you will probably understand this as it is very similar to Frenzy Fields. The layout is a bit different but the landscape is the same. There is a cornfield to hide in and huge barns to loot, with a farmhouse full of chests and ammo boxes too. You will more than likely find a good fight or two here but if you land in the corn or the farmhouse you should get some decent loot first.

Wailing Woods

Builder pros will appreciate this woodland area. It has all the mats you could possibly desire from the trees and rocks around you.

This is not a particularly loot-heavy area, but if you land in the center where the hedge maze is located you should find a few chests to open. Wailing Woods is the best spot if you love to build as you can max out your wood really quickly here. It’s also gives you some fun map rotation options as you could go to Retail Row through Shifty Shafts and on to Tilted Towers. Or you could choose a less sweaty route of Risky Reels, Lazy Links and ending at Loot Lake. Of course that also depends on where the storm circle ends up too!

Have we mentioned your favorite spot to land in this OG Fortnite map? Wherever you choose to land you are guaranteed to find other Fortnite players basking in the nostalgia of this map! For more Fortnite hints, tips, and help check out our guides below.