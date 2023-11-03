What the Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5 Update Size Is on PlayStation, Xbox, PC

The moment Fortnite players have all been waiting for is finally here. Chapter 4 Season 5 is upon us and it is time to download the latest update but how many gigabytes will we have to spare? Find out the Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5 update size for Playstation, Xbox, and PC below!

Image Source: Epic Games via FortniteBR on X

The downtime is over at last and the new season is here! This latest update is a good size but each platform differs slightly. So if you are wondering exactly how much you will need to download the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 update you can find your platform right here.

Playstation: 13GB

13GB Xbox: 12.26GB

12.26GB PC: 34.2GB

Make sure you have enough space on your device and turn on automatic updates so you won’t have to wait too long when the new season drops! Remember the servers are always super busy and you may not be able to jump into a game straight away. Be patient but keep trying and eventually you will see your old favorite POIs, weapons and vehicles again.

What Will Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Bring?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is bringing new skins, classic Chapter 1 landmarks and drop points, as well as a whole host of your favorite weapons. The old pump shotgun is coming back along with my personal favorite the tactical shotgun. If you have been missing some of the weapons of seasons gone by then you are almost certainly going to see them in this Chapter 4 Season 5 update!

The return of items like the shopping carts and spike traps are almost guaranteed if the leaks are to be believed and supply drops will also be making a comeback. This is going to be a season of chaotic fun and nostalgia for many of us.

