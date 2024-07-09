Unknown RNG Codes (July 2024)

Updated July 9, 2024 We added the latest codes!

Explore the Unknown within the mythical world of Archaia and uncover over 100 auras that hold the essence of life within them. Some of these auras will be harder to get, but certain items like Potions and Elixirs, which are obtainable via Unknown RNG codes, can boost your luck.

All Unknown RNG Codes List

Active Unknown RNG Codes

UniTime : Universe Potion (New)

sorry2! : Aerial Elixir

15kLikes : Unknown Fruit

Sorry! : Aerial Elixir and Lightning Core

delayrng : Chance Potion II, Fish Enhance, and Mine Enhance

eventboost : Celestial Potion

12kAgain : Archaia Elixir

SorrySaturday : +1 Archaia Elixir and Aerial Elixir

Friyay : Archaia Elixir

PveWHEN : Unknown Fruit

12klikes : 1x Aerial Elixir

GlowDay : Unknown Fruit

Chancez : 2 Chance Potions II

release! : Chance Potion II, Fish Enhance, and Mine Enhance

UniLife: Universe Potion

Expired Unknown RNG Codes

There are currently no expired Unknown RNG codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Unknown RNG

You’ll only need a few seconds to read our simple guide below to learn how to redeem Unknown RNG codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Open Unknown RNG in Roblox. Press the blue Codes button in the lower-left corner. Type a code into the text field that pops up. Click the green Redeem button to receive your goodies.

