Unknown RNG Codes (July 2024)

Explore the Unknown within the mythical world of Archaia and uncover over 100 auras that hold the essence of life within them. Some of these auras will be harder to get, but certain items like Potions and Elixirs, which are obtainable via Unknown RNG codes, can boost your luck.
All Unknown RNG Codes List
Active Unknown RNG Codes
- UniTime: Universe Potion (New)
- sorry2!: Aerial Elixir
- 15kLikes: Unknown Fruit
- Sorry!: Aerial Elixir and Lightning Core
- delayrng: Chance Potion II, Fish Enhance, and Mine Enhance
- eventboost: Celestial Potion
- 12kAgain: Archaia Elixir
- SorrySaturday: +1 Archaia Elixir and Aerial Elixir
- Friyay: Archaia Elixir
- PveWHEN: Unknown Fruit
- 12klikes: 1x Aerial Elixir
- GlowDay: Unknown Fruit
- Chancez: 2 Chance Potions II
- release!: Chance Potion II, Fish Enhance, and Mine Enhance
- UniLife: Universe Potion
Expired Unknown RNG Codes
- There are currently no expired Unknown RNG codes.
How to Redeem Codes for Unknown RNG
You’ll only need a few seconds to read our simple guide below to learn how to redeem Unknown RNG codes:
- Open Unknown RNG in Roblox.
- Press the blue Codes button in the lower-left corner.
- Type a code into the text field that pops up.
- Click the green Redeem button to receive your goodies.
