In-game screenshot for Unknown RNG.
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Category:
Roblox
Codes
Guides

Unknown RNG Codes (July 2024)

Increase your luck with Unknown RNG codes!
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|
Published: Jul 9, 2024 08:05 am

Updated July 9, 2024

We added the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Explore the Unknown within the mythical world of Archaia and uncover over 100 auras that hold the essence of life within them. Some of these auras will be harder to get, but certain items like Potions and Elixirs, which are obtainable via Unknown RNG codes, can boost your luck.

All Unknown RNG Codes List

Active Unknown RNG Codes

  • UniTime: Universe Potion (New)
  • sorry2!: Aerial Elixir
  • 15kLikes: Unknown Fruit
  • Sorry!: Aerial Elixir and Lightning Core
  • delayrng: Chance Potion II, Fish Enhance, and Mine Enhance
  • eventboost: Celestial Potion
  • 12kAgain: Archaia Elixir
  • SorrySaturday: +1 Archaia Elixir and Aerial Elixir
  • Friyay: Archaia Elixir
  • PveWHEN: Unknown Fruit
  • 12klikes: 1x Aerial Elixir
  • GlowDay: Unknown Fruit
  • Chancez: 2 Chance Potions II
  • release!: Chance Potion II, Fish Enhance, and Mine Enhance
  • UniLife: Universe Potion

Expired Unknown RNG Codes

  • There are currently no expired Unknown RNG codes.

Related: Anime RNG Codes

How to Redeem Codes for Unknown RNG

You’ll only need a few seconds to read our simple guide below to learn how to redeem Unknown RNG codes:

How to redeem codes in Unknown RNG.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Open Unknown RNG in Roblox.
  2. Press the blue Codes button in the lower-left corner.
  3. Type a code into the text field that pops up.
  4. Click the green Redeem button to receive your goodies.

Before you leave Twinfinite, check out our lists of Dungeon RNG codes and Blades RNG codes for more phenomenal prizes!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.