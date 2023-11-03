All Stranger Things Skins & Cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

It seems Hawkins and the Upside Down has collided with the world of Fortnite!

Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 5 will bring an exciting crossover with the world of Stranger Things, with various cosmetics and collectibles going up for grabs. If you’re wondering what Stranger Things cosmetics will be available during this time, then we’ve got all the information you’ll need, so follow along below.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 – All Stranger Things Cosmetics, Listed

Thanks to the source of well-known Fortnite Leaker, iFireMonkey, a list of Stranger Things x Fortnite cosmetics has been revealed. We’ve also included images provided by FNBRintal’s complete Stranger Things cosmetics showcase on X (previously known as Twitter).

Without further ado, here is a complete list of every Stranger Things cosmetic that will be included in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5’s crossover, including descriptions for each item.

Character Skin – Eleven

Image Source: Epic Games via FNBRintel

Descrption: Telekinetic teen who escaped Dr. Brenner and Hawkins National Laboratory.

Would it even be a crossover without the main star of the show, Eleven herself? This superpower-wielding teen has sure been through a hell of a lot, escaping death on several occasions. However, it seems Fortnite has more chaos planned, now throwing her into the wild dynamic of a Battle Royale.

Backbling 1 – Hopper’s Cabin Diorama

Image Source: Epic Games via FNBRintel

Description: Time to do or diorama.

One of Eleven’s sweetest creations, this diorama was made to show her love and appreciation for Hopper, who she thought to be dead at the time. Eleven received some nasty bullying involving this diorama during the events of the Stranger Things show, so it’s nice to see that Fortnite is finally giving it a chance to be loved and appreciated.

Backbling 1 – Waffle Extravaganza

Image Source: Epic Games via FNBRintel

Description: Waffles on the go.

If there’s been one food that has brought the Stranger Things kids together, it’s none other than waffles, specifically Eggos. This quickly became Eleven’s favorite food and gave her a chance to bond with Mike, Will, Lucas, and even Hopper, through their shared appreciation for the snack. Of course, this makes waffles a perfect choice involving Stranger Things cosmetics. Who doesn’t like waffles, anyway?!

Pickaxe 1 – Steve’s Bat

Image Source: Epic Games via FNBRintel

Description: A Harrington monster-fighting original.

Few weapons in Stranger Things have been as iconic as Steve’s bat, a classic homemade device consisting of a wooden bat with numerous nails hammered into it. If it’s good enough for whacking monsters around, it’s certainly good enough for gathering Materials in Fortnite, right?

Pickaxe 2 – Eddie’s Spear

Image Source: Epic Games via FNBRintel

Description: Wielded by a true hero.

Oh, Eddie, Eddie, Eddie. The one character to have stolen the hearts of Stranger Things fans in a single season, making everyone laugh, gasp in shock, and cry along the way. He’s definitely worthy of having a tribute to his character with the inclusion of a dedicated Pickaxe for this crossover, there’s no arguing about that.

Emote – Telekinetic Power Breakfast

Image Source: Epic Games via FNBRintel

Description: Power up with waffles.

While it’s hard to know exactly what this emote entails until we see it in person, it certainly sounds like another reference to Eleven’s obsession with Eggos, and will likely work hand-in-hand with her new skin. Besides, any time is a good time for waffles, right? Even if it is in the middle of a crazy battle royale!

That’s everything you need to know about all of the Stranger Things cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. Now that you know what to expect, why not check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite? We have a variety of different Fortnite guides to help you out this season, such as all Week 2 Quests.