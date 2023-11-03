If you thought the Week 1 quests were easy and were hoping for more of a challenge in Week 2, well we’re sorry to disappoint you yet again. It seems we’re not getting any lore quests, and these will purely be for Battle Pass progress and nostalgia. Here’s how to complete all Week 2 quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Week 2 Quests

Again, courtesy of leaker iFireMonkey, here’s a rundown of all the Week 2 quests you can expect to take on in Fortnite OG:

Damage opponents with SMGs (Think of this as SO MANY GREAT opportunities to hit your opponent.)

Thank the bus driver (Mind your manners.)

Travel distance in vehicles (Grab a cart ‘n go!)

Eliminate enemy players (Take ’em out.)

Regain health or shields by consuming produce (Regain something cool.)

Collect weapons of Rare or greater rarity (Find something special.)

In terms of difficulty, these are probably on par with Fortnite OG’s Week 1 quests. The only somewhat tricky ones are the ones that require you to consume produce and find rarer weapons. Generally speaking, it becomes much easier for you to find rarer weapons as the circle closes, and as you get closer to the center of the map. You’ll want to stick to the fringes to stay safe of course, but you may want to consider dropping in hot locations to increase your chances of finding better items.

As for the produce, this can be a little tricky, but keep an eye out for brown cardboard boxes. These are usually found lying around in houses and their kitchens, or in warehouses scattered all over the map. Interact with these boxes to consume produce, and you’ll regain a bit of health as well.

Finally, if you don’t already know how to thank the bus driver, press the B key if you’re on PC or down on the d-pad while you’re on the bus.

That’s all you need to know about the Week 2 quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.