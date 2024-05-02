Whatever side you are in the battle between the Rebels and the Dark Side, you will love what’s coming to LEGO Fortnite. From May 3rd onwards, LEGO Fortnite will have lightsabers, bowcasters, blasters and more to play with! All new Star Wars content is craftable at the Rebel Workbench and is available even after the Star Wars events has ended. Find out below how to get a Rebel Workbench in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Build a Rebel Workbench in LEGO Fortnite

If you want to use Star Wars weapons in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll have to unlock and craft them using the Rebel Workbench. You can unlock the Rebel Workbench after adding Plastoid to your inventory. After unlocking the recipe you can craft the workbench using the required materials. You can find out what you need by checking the recipe after selecting it via the workbench.

Image Source: Epic Games/LEGO

Here is what you can craft at the Rebel Workbench in LEGO Fortnite:

Bowcaster – With this Star Wars projectile weapon you can launch explosive quarrels at the enemy, which then explodes causing AOE damage. Unlock it by adding Durasteel to your inventory.

– With this Star Wars projectile weapon you can launch explosive quarrels at the enemy, which then explodes causing AOE damage. Unlock it by adding Durasteel to your inventory. DL-44 Blaster – Carry this blaster around the LEGO Fortnite island. The perfect weapon to defend yourself against wolves and bears. Unlock it by adding Durasteel to your inventory.

– Carry this blaster around the LEGO Fortnite island. The perfect weapon to defend yourself against wolves and bears. Unlock it by adding Durasteel to your inventory. E-11 Blaster – The standard issue Imperial Stormtrooper blaster makes a great addition to any inventory. Unlock it by adding Scrap Durasteel to your inventory.

– The standard issue Imperial Stormtrooper blaster makes a great addition to any inventory. Unlock it by adding Scrap Durasteel to your inventory. Thermal Detonator – Any good bounty hunter can find this detonator in their inventory. Throw it at your opponent for an explosive time! Unlock it by adding Durasteel to your inventory.

All the content you unlock during this Star Wars X LEGO Fortnite update will be available after the event ends. For more LEGO Fortnite help check out more of our guides on crafting animal treats, building vehicles, and all available fish types.

