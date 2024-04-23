The Fortnite 29.30 update was packed full of content, including a bunch of new features for LEGO Fortnite. You can now adopt animals and care for them on your farm, including the new wild animal: the pig! Every one of these adoptable animals needs a place to stay and food to eat. Find out below how to craft Animal Treats in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Make Animal Treats in LEGO Fortnite

Keep your LEGO Fortnite animals happy and healthy by feeding them plenty of treats. These Animal Treats are unlocked only once your Village has reached level 2 and you have built an Animal House. You can craft the Animal Treats at the Grill using 3 x Corn and 5 x Vines.

How to Use Animal Treats in LEGO Fortnite

You will want to craft as many Animal Treats as you can before setting off to recruit new friends. Once you find the animal you want to adopt, you should offer them a treat. Hearts will appear above their heads to show they are happy to follow you. Now here comes the tricky part!

The animal is happy enough to follow you back home, but if your journey is more difficult than expected they might run off. There are a few ways you can make the way back to the village easier:

Use a fishing rod to pull them over or through rough areas;

Put them in a car or other vehicle and drive them home (this is the quickest and easiest);

Build bridges or paths over rivers and rough terrain;

Feed them treats to keep them happy and heal them if they get injured.

Once you have led your new recruits home to the village you can assign them an Animal House. Here they will stay and produce resources for you as long as they are happy. Keep them happy by petting them, dancing near them, enriching their pen with objects, and feeding them Animal Treats.

