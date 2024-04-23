lego fortnite pig
Image Source: Epic Games/LEGO
How to Build an Animal House in LEGO Fortnite

A comfy animal is a happy animal
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 05:34 am

It is time to make some animal friends in LEGO Fortnite! The Farm Friends update arrived and brought us some huge changes to LEGO Fortnite including recruiting animals, extra villagers, and a new creature. If your priority is recruiting animals to your homestead, then you will need to know how to build an Animal House in LEGO Fortnite!

How to Unlock an Animal House in LEGO Fortnite

No farm is complete without some animals roaming the place. If you want to recruit animals to your village then they will each need an Animal House to live in. To unlock the Animal House in LEGO Fortnite you will need to first upgrade your village to level 2. You can craft an Animal House from the build menu using 10 Wood.

fortnite lego animal house build
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Players have been asking for the ability to keep LEGO Fortnite animals in their village since the game was released and the wait is finally over. The 29.30 update introduced the ability to adopt animals and keep them at your homestead. You also have a brand new LEGO Fortnite animal to meet: the pig. So now you can recruit any of these four wild animals to come and stay at your village:

  • Cow
  • Pig
  • Chicken
  • Sheep

Each animal offers different resources such as Feathers, Mushrooms, Milk, and Wool, as well as Fertilizer. You can recruit up to seven animals in LEGO Fortnite but they each must have an Animal House to live in. Just like assigning beds to new villagers, each animal will only stay if they have a house assigned to them.

Once they have a place to stay, you can feed and care for them so they produce resources for you. This makes farming those specific resources so much easier as they are now right on your doorstep!

For more hints and tips on how to make the most out of your LEGO Fortnite village, find more guides such as how to make a fishing rod, or how to craft a launchpad!

Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.