It’s Star Wars Day in Fortnite and we have new content to find, quests to complete, and NPCs to fight. LEGO Fortnite brings a brand new Rebel Adventure Pass full of exclusive rewards to unlock. Collect as many studs as you can to climb the ranks in the LEGO pass and collect decor bundles and builds. Check out all LEGO Rebel Adventure Pass Quests below.

All LEGO Fortnite Rebel Adventure Quests

Since the event has yet to start, we don’t know what the LEGO Fortnite Rebel Adventure quests are just yet.

Once they’ve released in the new update, you can access the LEGO Fortnite Rebel Adventure quests via the Star Wars event pass or the Quests tab. Just select LEGO Fortnite and scroll over to the LEGO pass tab. Here, you will find the entire Rebel Adventure Pass and a button to view all quests. Complete the quests and help the Rebels to earn Studs, which are then used to unlock tiers in the pass.

We will know what every quest entails when the event arrives. Until then, keep your eyes peeled for more details and come back to find out!

How to Unlock the Rebel Adventure Pass

The new LEGO Fortnite Rebel Adventure Pass has two levels: standard and premium. The standard track is free for all players, but if you want to access the premium track it will set you back 1,400 V-Bucks. Here is what you can expect from the Rebel Adventure Pass:

10 Decor Bundles including Tatooine Spa (standard pass)

Mos Eisley Marketplace Build (standard pass)

4 Decor Bundles including Tatooine Kitchenette (premium pass)

7 Builds including Dusty Durr Burger final reward (premium pass)

Chewbacca skin for Battle Royale and LEGO Fortnite (premium pass)

That’s all you need to know about the new LEGO Fortnite Rebel Adventure pass! For more LEGO Fortnite help, we have guides to recruiting animals, making power cells, and making fishing rods.

