How to Make a Power Cell in LEGO Fortnite

From trash to treasure!
Rowan Jones
Published: Mar 26, 2024 09:57 am
use compost bin lego fortnite
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

It is time to get moving in LEGO Fortnite! Since the Mechanical Mayhem update, players can build their own working vehicles. Of course, a powerful vehicle needs a powerful engine, so find out below how to make a Power Cell in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Craft a Power Cell in LEGO Fortnite

Your new vehicle cannot go without an engine and to craft an engine you will need Power Cells. Power Cells can be made at the Crafting Bench using 50 x Biomass and 6 x Glass.

crafting a power cell in leg fortnite
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Before you can craft Power Cells, you will need to unlock the recipe by having Biomass in your Inventory. To do so, the first step is to build a Compost Bin from 5 x Planks, 2 x Soil, 1 x Sand, and 3 x Fertilizer. You can craft it via your Build Menu in the Utility section.

Once you have a Compost Bin you can fill it with unwanted organic resources such as meat, bone, plants or wool. The Compost Bin will then turn your resources into either Fertilizer, Soil, or Biomass. This process is random so you may need to put a lot of your organic materials through before you get enough Biomass to produce enough Power Cells.

biomass in the compost bin lego fortnite
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The Compost Bin will eventually produce Biomass so keep feeding it any spare organic resources to get enough to build at least one Power Cell. The more Power Cells you have, the further your vehicle can travel.

At the Crafting Bench, scroll across to the equipment tab where you also find Torches and Gliders. Here you will find the Power Cell. Craft as many as you need to fit into the Power Center for your vehicle. Remember: a large vehicle will need a large Power Center and more Power Cells!

Now you have your Power Cells you can craft either one of the three new vehicles or try to create one of your own. Next up, see how to craft a Launch Pad or make your own Fishing Rod in LEGO Fortnite.

